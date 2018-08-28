Search

Beware of the asylum as Circus of Horror freaks take over Great Yarmouth Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 12:49 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 25 January 2019

A poster promoting the new show at the Hippodrome Picture supplied by the Hippodrome

Archant

The Circus of Horrors are arriving to the Hippodrome Great Yarmouth on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 at 8pm with their new show Psycho Asylum.

It blends horror and burlesque with bizarre and unbelievable acts all performing to live rock music.

Doktor Haze is back to front the Circus of Horrors, which after 23 years of touring is still shocking all over the world.

A spokesman for the show said: “This time we have decided to push the subject matter much much further, as we dare you to enter the darkest, dankest corner of the Asylum – the psycho ward.

“This is the place that houses the serial killers and psychopaths and well as degenerates known as the Side Show Freaks.

“It is a place for the criminally insane, run by the criminally insane. A place where there is no hope left and nowhere left to hide… So everyone beware!”

Annually the Circus of Horrors plays over 100 UK theatres and this tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world including The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan (twice), the Wacken Festival in Germany plus shows in Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Hong Kong and Moscow where it became the first UK Circus ever to perform in Russia.

The show also played an astounding 10 nights at London’s O2.

This is not the first time that The Circus of Horrors has created history, as it became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years.

The Circus of Horrors started its gruesome beginnings at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and became an instant hit, touring all over the world from Chile to Chatham, Argentina to Aberdeen, Japan to Jersey including festival appearances with Alice Cooper, Ermine, Motley Crew, Oasis, Iron Maiden, The Manic St Preachers, Foo Fighters, Guns & Roses, Marilyn Manson and Ozzy Osbourne.

Tickets are adults £15/£20/£22/£26 and concessions £10/£15/£17/£21.

The show is not suitable for children. Ages up to 16 need to be accompanied by an adult.

Call the box office on 01493 844172.

