Former Spandau Ballet man heading to Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:09 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 30 March 2019

Fancy a trip back to the 80s?

A ladies night at Great Yarmouth racecourse this summer will be kept buzzing by Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp.

The former Eastenders actor will play a DJ set on July 17 after the racing.

He has recently been touring the UK as a DJ with his Back to the 80s set.

The night will include a Best Dressed Competition, with participants in with the chance to win cash prizes.

Children under 18 enjoy free admission to all fixtures when accompanied by an adult.

Parking is free.

