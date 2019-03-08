Former Spandau Ballet man heading to Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:09 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 30 March 2019
Archant
Fancy a trip back to the 80s?
A ladies night at Great Yarmouth racecourse this summer will be kept buzzing by Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp.
The former Eastenders actor will play a DJ set on July 17 after the racing.
He has recently been touring the UK as a DJ with his Back to the 80s set.
The night will include a Best Dressed Competition, with participants in with the chance to win cash prizes.
Children under 18 enjoy free admission to all fixtures when accompanied by an adult.
Parking is free.