Theatre announces plans to bring big screen films back to Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:47 25 February 2019

Debbie Thompson is theTheatre director for St Georges theatre, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Debbie Thompson is theTheatre director for St Georges theatre, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Big screen cinema is set to return to Great Yarmouth this spring following the announcement by local theatre company that it plans to host a series of community film screenings.

St Georges theatre, Yarmouth.Picture: Nick ButcherSt Georges theatre, Yarmouth.Picture: Nick Butcher

When Hollywood Cinemas in Marine Parade closed suddenly after the company which operated it went into administration, Great Yarmouth was left without a cinema but now, film fans can breathe a sigh of relief at the news St George’s Theatre in King Street has planned a series of community film screenings.

Forming part of its new spring programme, the theatre will screen five of the films nominated for Best Picture the Oscars along with a screening of the Humphrey Bogart classic Casablanca, a cut-price Easter showing of Peter Rabbit, and a selection of other recent releases.

Debbie Thompson, the theatre’s director said: “We were very sad to hear about the closure of the Hollywood. The Palace Cinema in Gorleston is great, but we wanted to make sure there was still somewhere people could see films in Great Yarmouth itself.

“We’ve picked a range of films that we hope will appeal to the whole community, and at affordable prices.”

The season will kick-off on March 5, with a screening of Queen bio-pic, Bohemian Rhapsody followed by A Star Is Born on March 19 and The Favourite, staring Norfolk-born Olivia Colman on March 29.

The full programme is as follows: March 5 - Bohemian Rhapsody, March 19 - A Star Is Born, March 29 - The Favourite, April 5 - Casablanca, April 9 - Swimming With Men. April 19 - Stan & Ollie. April 20 - Peter Rabbit - April 30 - Roma, May 10 - Mary Queen of Scots and May 21 - Green Book.

All screenings will cost £5 per person except for the Easter special of Peter Rabbit on April 20, when tickets will be priced at £2 for children and £3 adults. Tickets are available on the door.

