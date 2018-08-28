Search

Areas finest musicians line up to put on Jools Holland-style show once more

PUBLISHED: 10:13 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:13 31 December 2018

Bloodshake Chorus leader vocalist JJ Darby, who will perform at The Room in Gorleston. Pictured performing at the event last year. Photo: Gordon Wolcock

Gordon Wolcock

A popular annual music event in Gorleston is set to return to whisk away post-Christmas blues.

Lightscape, who will perform at The Room in Gorleston. Photo: LightscapeLightscape, who will perform at The Room in Gorleston. Photo: Lightscape

The later with Jools Holland-inspired show The Room will returns on Saturday, February 2 after the success of its last event back in February this year.

Already five acts are lined up and will be covering a selection of music genres, all performed on multiple stages as per Jools’ BBC show.

Appearing this time around are the Little Red Kings, whose latest album Callous is making serious waves amongst local radio stations and fans alike, best described by promoter Howard Marshall as “a slice of 70s blues rock with a modern touch”. He said they write well-crafted songs that you feel you instantly know.

Norwich-based band Sam Coe and the Long Shadows, bring their own twist on country and Americana music genres, recently performing at the British Country Music Awards, having been nominated for best band and best album.

Little Red Kings, who will perform at The Room in Gorleston. Photo: Little Red KingsLittle Red Kings, who will perform at The Room in Gorleston. Photo: Little Red Kings

Ginny Dix a singer songwriter again from Norwich and sees the return of an acoustic act to the Room. It is said she has a wonderfully powerful, yet soft vocal quality played alongside haunting keyboards.

One of the area’s finest and most followed bands Lightscape are the last of the Rooms original material acts, writing and performing cleverly written Indie music songs, fronted by Will Overton who played the opening night of the Room back in 2007 .

Finally performing through the three sets providing covers tracks will be The H Gang, the Room’s resident band featuring some of the area’s finest musicians and this time featuring guitarists Danny Porter and Gregg Doggett, with vocal performance’s from Dave Rivers, Rebecca Valentine Nudd and back - having appeared at the last Room night with his band Bloodshake Chorus - will be their lead vocalist JJ Darby.

• The Room will be held at the Ocean Room, Gorleston, from 7.45pm on February 2. Tickets are available from the Dock Tavern, in Gorleston, Mad Cutz, in Belton, Beesafe Locksmith, in Great Yarmouth, or Lister Guitars, in Lowestoft. Tickets cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door. For more information, visit www.the-room.biz

Areas finest musicians line up to put on Jools Holland-style show once more

