Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

We’re always here for Great Yarmouth... now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 15:48 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 23 April 2020

The Great Yarmouth Mercury has been fighting for the town since 1880 - now it needs your support. Picture: James Bass

The Great Yarmouth Mercury has been fighting for the town since 1880 - now it needs your support. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

Since 1880, the Great Yarmouth Mercury has been there with you.

Floods 1953 - Yarmouth The top front half of the Yarmouth Mercury dated Friday February 6 1953 reporting of the floods. Dated February 1953 Photograph C5708Floods 1953 - Yarmouth The top front half of the Yarmouth Mercury dated Friday February 6 1953 reporting of the floods. Dated February 1953 Photograph C5708

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

We led the coverage of the tragic 1953 floods, in which 307 people died on the east coast, including many in our towns and villages.

Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth outside F.W. Hayhow Stores during the 1953 floods. Dated February 1953 Photograph C5496Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth outside F.W. Hayhow Stores during the 1953 floods. Dated February 1953 Photograph C5496

In 2001, we backed a £750,000 fund-raising bid to save the iconic Lydia Eva steam drifter. The successful campaign saw her move under her own steam for the first time in more than 30 years, in 2010.

You may also want to watch:

In 2008, we put our weight behind an appeal to raise £1.5m for the James Paget Hospital’s Palliative Care East Appeal. That figure was hit in 2012, thanks to your generous donations.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

The Great Yarmouth Mercury appeal to help the James Paget Hospital raise £1.5m for palliative care.The Great Yarmouth Mercury appeal to help the James Paget Hospital raise £1.5m for palliative care.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Andrew Fitchett, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

We’re always here for Great Yarmouth... now please help support our journalism

The Great Yarmouth Mercury has been fighting for the town since 1880 - now it needs your support. Picture: James Bass

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported off Norfolk coast

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck under the sea off the coast of Norfolk on Thursday (April 23). Pictures: British Geological Survey.

Restaurants, school, and health care provider team up to feed frontline NHS heroes

Fresh out of the oven: Ali Guenaoui (Right), Simon Wainwright (Middle), and Chris Chryssafi (Left) with meals ready to be delivered to NHS staff Picture: Kingsley/Gordon Powles

More than 130 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital is carrying out trials to find alternatives to invasive ventilators used to treat the most critically ill Covid-19 patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lack of testing for care workers is ‘dreadful’ - Norfolk MP

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, appeared on breakfast morning news and spoke about coronavirus testing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24