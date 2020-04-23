We’re always here for Great Yarmouth... now please help support our journalism

The Great Yarmouth Mercury has been fighting for the town since 1880 - now it needs your support. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

Since 1880, the Great Yarmouth Mercury has been there with you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Floods 1953 - Yarmouth The top front half of the Yarmouth Mercury dated Friday February 6 1953 reporting of the floods. Dated February 1953 Photograph C5708 Floods 1953 - Yarmouth The top front half of the Yarmouth Mercury dated Friday February 6 1953 reporting of the floods. Dated February 1953 Photograph C5708

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

We led the coverage of the tragic 1953 floods, in which 307 people died on the east coast, including many in our towns and villages.

Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth outside F.W. Hayhow Stores during the 1953 floods. Dated February 1953 Photograph C5496 Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth outside F.W. Hayhow Stores during the 1953 floods. Dated February 1953 Photograph C5496

In 2001, we backed a £750,000 fund-raising bid to save the iconic Lydia Eva steam drifter. The successful campaign saw her move under her own steam for the first time in more than 30 years, in 2010.

You may also want to watch:

In 2008, we put our weight behind an appeal to raise £1.5m for the James Paget Hospital’s Palliative Care East Appeal. That figure was hit in 2012, thanks to your generous donations.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

The Great Yarmouth Mercury appeal to help the James Paget Hospital raise £1.5m for palliative care. The Great Yarmouth Mercury appeal to help the James Paget Hospital raise £1.5m for palliative care.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Andrew Fitchett, Editor