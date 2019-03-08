Opinion

LETTERS: 'Don't feed menace seagulls'

'Don't feed the seagulls'. Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

I read with approval in the Mercury several weeks ago of the Borough Council's initiative to dissuade people from feeding the seagulls.

I am a resident in Gorleston and the gulls in the town are a menace with their droppings covering cars and destroying the paintwork, landing on newly washed clothes drying on lines and generally covering windows and pavements.

I watch in despair as a teenager walks up the road dropping an almost empty fast food container eagerly snatched upon by a gull or watch a gull pulling food rubbish out of an overflowing rubbish bin.

So you can imagine my irritation as I walked past a shop and saw a member of staff ripping up pieces of bread from a bag of loaves and throwing them into a car park already full of about 30 gulls.

There were pieces of bread all over the car park and the gulls were in a feeding frenzy.

Such was the quantity of bread thrown out that when I returned 30 minutes later the gulls had almost all gone but lumps of bread were still lying about ready to attract other vermin.

Phil Henley

