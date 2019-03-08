Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

LETTERS: 'Don't feed menace seagulls'

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 July 2019

'Don't feed the seagulls'. Picture: Nick Butcher

'Don't feed the seagulls'. Picture: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

I read with approval in the Mercury several weeks ago of the Borough Council's initiative to dissuade people from feeding the seagulls.

I read with approval in the Mercury several weeks ago of the Borough Council's initiative to dissuade people from feeding the seagulls.

I am a resident in Gorleston and the gulls in the town are a menace with their droppings covering cars and destroying the paintwork, landing on newly washed clothes drying on lines and generally covering windows and pavements.

I watch in despair as a teenager walks up the road dropping an almost empty fast food container eagerly snatched upon by a gull or watch a gull pulling food rubbish out of an overflowing rubbish bin.

You may also want to watch:

So you can imagine my irritation as I walked past a shop and saw a member of staff ripping up pieces of bread from a bag of loaves and throwing them into a car park already full of about 30 gulls.

There were pieces of bread all over the car park and the gulls were in a feeding frenzy.

Such was the quantity of bread thrown out that when I returned 30 minutes later the gulls had almost all gone but lumps of bread were still lying about ready to attract other vermin.

Phil Henley

Email

Most Read

‘He has seized his second chance’ - Former convict to run iconic Yarmouth pub

Blendi Kellici, 30, new landlord of Peggotty's, a popular pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

New homes on site of former Pontins holiday park given green light

Plans to redvelop the former Pontins site at Hemsby into new homes have been approved. Picture: Simon Carter

Council apologises for splashpad sign confusion

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Join global effort to re-create Kate Bush’s most famous video in Norfolk

People in Gorleston will join a global effort to recreate Kate Bush's 1978 hit Wuthering Heights Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

‘We’re devastated’ - family heartbroken after home ransacked by thieves

John Allitt, 33, had his home in Gorleston ransacked last month. Picture: John Allitt

Most Read

‘He has seized his second chance’ - Former convict to run iconic Yarmouth pub

Blendi Kellici, 30, new landlord of Peggotty's, a popular pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

New homes on site of former Pontins holiday park given green light

Plans to redvelop the former Pontins site at Hemsby into new homes have been approved. Picture: Simon Carter

Council apologises for splashpad sign confusion

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Join global effort to re-create Kate Bush’s most famous video in Norfolk

People in Gorleston will join a global effort to recreate Kate Bush's 1978 hit Wuthering Heights Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

‘We’re devastated’ - family heartbroken after home ransacked by thieves

John Allitt, 33, had his home in Gorleston ransacked last month. Picture: John Allitt

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Shock for Norfolk cricket as Vauxhall Mallards reveal they will folding at end of season

Alfie Cooper loses his wicket as Bury St Edmunds put Swardeston under some pressure in Saturday's EAPL fixture at The Common Picture: TIM FERLEY

LETTERS: ‘Don’t feed menace seagulls’

'Don't feed the seagulls'. Picture: Nick Butcher

Family gathered on Norfolk beach for scattering of loved-one’s ashes

Daniel Corbett's ashes were scattered at sea off Sea Palling. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

LETTERS: ‘Don’t spoil our beautiful beaches with used nappies and litter’

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lifeboat called to help yacht with engine failure

Lowestoft RNLI volunteers responded to a call for assistance after a yacht suffered engine failure. PHOTO: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists