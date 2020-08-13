‘He could repair anything’ - Guard of honour for lifeboat mechanic

The funeral procession for Ron Mallion passes Gorleston Lifeboat station. Archant

Crew members formed a guard of honour outside Gorleston Lifeboat station on Friday for Ron Mallion who served as mechanic on the Louise Stephens for over 12 years.

The crew, including his younger son Des, carried the coffin draped with the RNLI flag into the crematorium for the service led by Gorleston Lifeboat Chaplain the Rev Albert Cadmore.

Ron, who was almost 99, was the son of Gorleston station signal man Ernest Mallion.

Following war service with Air Sea Rescue in India he worked for Precasters Builders Merchants as mechanic and maintenance fitter.

After he retired he became groundsman at Gorleston Tennis Club.

Chairman Roger Birtwistle said: “I couldn’t have found a more capable person. He could repair anything and kept the club in good shape.”

Club president Michael Boon also added the tribute: “He was our very adaptable groundsman who could turn his hand to most matters.”

Ron leaves his wife Vera to whom he was married for over 72 years, sons Tony and Des, grandchildren Clare, James and Tom and great grandsons Teddy and Elliott.

It is planned to scatter his ashes at sea from the lifeboat at a later date.