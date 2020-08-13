Search

‘He could repair anything’ - Guard of honour for lifeboat mechanic

PUBLISHED: 09:12 13 August 2020

The funeral procession for Ron Mallion passes Gorleston Lifeboat station.

The funeral procession for Ron Mallion passes Gorleston Lifeboat station.

Crew members formed a guard of honour outside Gorleston Lifeboat station on Friday for Ron Mallion who served as mechanic on the Louise Stephens for over 12 years.

The crew, including his younger son Des, carried the coffin draped with the RNLI flag into the crematorium for the service led by Gorleston Lifeboat Chaplain the Rev Albert Cadmore.

Ron, who was almost 99, was the son of Gorleston station signal man Ernest Mallion.

Following war service with Air Sea Rescue in India he worked for Precasters Builders Merchants as mechanic and maintenance fitter.

After he retired he became groundsman at Gorleston Tennis Club.

Chairman Roger Birtwistle said: “I couldn’t have found a more capable person. He could repair anything and kept the club in good shape.”

Club president Michael Boon also added the tribute: “He was our very adaptable groundsman who could turn his hand to most matters.”

Ron leaves his wife Vera to whom he was married for over 72 years, sons Tony and Des, grandchildren Clare, James and Tom and great grandsons Teddy and Elliott.

It is planned to scatter his ashes at sea from the lifeboat at a later date.

'We're just trying to get home' - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Concerns over 'immense disruption' means problem bridge will not be opened for time being

Cllr Martin Wilby (inset) has said the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will not be lifted for the time being over fears it may get stuck. Picture: Andrew Fitchett/Denise Bradley.

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk's latest coronavirus cases have 'clear connections' says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

