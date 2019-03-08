Reader letter: Winter Gardens can help Marina Centre problem

Our reader thinks the Winter Gardens could be the answer to a tricky issue. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

It appears to me, and I may be wrong, that both the Retro Skate and indoor bowls people are not going to be catered for in the new Marina complex.

Thinking about this situation, and it could be a stupid idea, but what about using the Winter Gardens building to house both activities.

The bottom floor of the building could house the Retro Skating facility whilst a new mezzanine floor put in to accommodate the indoor bowling.

At the eastern end of the upper floor could be a cafeteria/restaurant area with a sea view, this could cater for both groups and possibly outsiders.

The problem of excessive heat in the summer months because of all the glass could I’m sure be resolved with reflective film and air conditioning units.

If this idea was a possibility then this would free up large areas of the existing centre for new development without the need for demolition and possibly save money.

Bill Ditcham

