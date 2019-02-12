Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

What happened to the old bank buildings at Great Yarmouth’s Hall Quay?

PUBLISHED: 17:33 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 05 March 2019

Hall Quay could be transformed with a new restaurant development. Picture: James Bass

Hall Quay could be transformed with a new restaurant development. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

With the riverside in Great Yarmouth set for a revamp as a restaurant quarter, we look back at when the area was known historically as the town’s banking hub.

RBS in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009RBS in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009

Premises along the quay used to be the home of five banks - Barclays, Natwest, Lloyds, HSBC and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

And pictures taken ten years ago show that while some of the facades may still be the same, most of the buildings are now empty.

The Royal Bank of Scotland used to operate in this building. Credit: ArchantThe Royal Bank of Scotland used to operate in this building. Credit: Archant

One of the buildings, the former HSBC bank, now houses HKB Wiltshires solicitors.

Barclays, Natwest and Lloyds moved their business to Market Place.

Barclays in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, 2009.Barclays in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, 2009.

The former Lloyds bank, a listed building, is being converted into seven flats and is up for sale for £500,000.

During work on the building in the 1970s builders discovered a time capsule concealed in a fireplace - but it contained simply a list of the bank’s employees.

Barclays Bank used to operate from this building on Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth.Barclays Bank used to operate from this building on Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth.

The staff then hid their own time capsule, with a similar list.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council recently published draft plans to transform the area into a riverside restaurant quarter with boutique hotels and al fresco dining.

HSBC in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009.HSBC in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009.

The building that housed HSBC and now is the premises of HKB Wiltshires Solicitors.The building that housed HSBC and now is the premises of HKB Wiltshires Solicitors.

Natwest in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009.Natwest in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009.

The old Natwest building.The old Natwest building.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Vandals damage furniture at infant school

Vandals have damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School. Picture: Google Maps

Woman “shaken” after man tried snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after attempted theft in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Reader letter: Restaurant plan is a white elephant waiting to happen

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Vandals damage furniture at infant school

Vandals have damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School. Picture: Google Maps

Woman “shaken” after man tried snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after attempted theft in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Reader letter: Restaurant plan is a white elephant waiting to happen

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Former Norwich City star Dion Dublin recalls sharing Great Yarmouth flat with Hollywood star Jason Statham

Former Norwich City footballer Dion Dublin has been speaking to football magazine FourFourTwo about his days living in Yarmouth with Jason Statham Picture: Denise Bradley

What happened to the old bank buildings at Great Yarmouth’s Hall Quay?

Hall Quay could be transformed with a new restaurant development. Picture: James Bass

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk woman celebrates 106th birthday thanks to living by the sea and eating herring

Vera Read, front centre, celebrates her 106th birthday at Springdale Care Home at Brundall with her family. From left, back, Kenneth Manns, Vera's son-in-law; Dana Kenny, great granddaughter; Melanie Kenny, granddaughter; Clive Girling, nephew, with his wife Jayne. Front, Christine Manns, daughter; and Vera's sister, Edna Anger. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers facing delays following A47 crash

Traffic is building on the A47 near Harford Bridge following an accident involving two cars. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists