What happened to the old bank buildings at Great Yarmouth’s Hall Quay?
PUBLISHED: 17:33 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 05 March 2019
(C) Archant Norfolk 2013
With the riverside in Great Yarmouth set for a revamp as a restaurant quarter, we look back at when the area was known historically as the town’s banking hub.
Premises along the quay used to be the home of five banks - Barclays, Natwest, Lloyds, HSBC and the Royal Bank of Scotland.
And pictures taken ten years ago show that while some of the facades may still be the same, most of the buildings are now empty.
One of the buildings, the former HSBC bank, now houses HKB Wiltshires solicitors.
Barclays, Natwest and Lloyds moved their business to Market Place.
The former Lloyds bank, a listed building, is being converted into seven flats and is up for sale for £500,000.
During work on the building in the 1970s builders discovered a time capsule concealed in a fireplace - but it contained simply a list of the bank’s employees.
The staff then hid their own time capsule, with a similar list.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council recently published draft plans to transform the area into a riverside restaurant quarter with boutique hotels and al fresco dining.