What happened to the old bank buildings at Great Yarmouth’s Hall Quay?

Hall Quay could be transformed with a new restaurant development. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

With the riverside in Great Yarmouth set for a revamp as a restaurant quarter, we look back at when the area was known historically as the town’s banking hub.

RBS in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009 RBS in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009

Premises along the quay used to be the home of five banks - Barclays, Natwest, Lloyds, HSBC and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

And pictures taken ten years ago show that while some of the facades may still be the same, most of the buildings are now empty.

The Royal Bank of Scotland used to operate in this building. Credit: Archant The Royal Bank of Scotland used to operate in this building. Credit: Archant

One of the buildings, the former HSBC bank, now houses HKB Wiltshires solicitors.

Barclays, Natwest and Lloyds moved their business to Market Place.

Barclays in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, 2009. Barclays in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, 2009.

The former Lloyds bank, a listed building, is being converted into seven flats and is up for sale for £500,000.

During work on the building in the 1970s builders discovered a time capsule concealed in a fireplace - but it contained simply a list of the bank’s employees.

Barclays Bank used to operate from this building on Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth. Barclays Bank used to operate from this building on Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth.

The staff then hid their own time capsule, with a similar list.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council recently published draft plans to transform the area into a riverside restaurant quarter with boutique hotels and al fresco dining.

HSBC in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009. HSBC in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009.

The building that housed HSBC and now is the premises of HKB Wiltshires Solicitors. The building that housed HSBC and now is the premises of HKB Wiltshires Solicitors.

Natwest in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009. Natwest in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, circa 2009.