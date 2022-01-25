Madness fans plan mass Yarmouth coaster ride to mark 40th milestone

Madness filming on Great Yarmouth's iconic roller coaster in 1982 and, inset, Brain Dearman of fan page Madchat. - Credit: Archant Achive, Madchat/Brian Dearman

Madness fans are preparing to flock to the iconic roller coaster featured in the video for their only UK number one to mark its 40th anniversary.

The seven piece band were filmed enjoying the famous heritage ride for their House of Fun video in April 1982, ahead of its release on May 7.

The video shows Madness sampling a number of rides at Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach including the alpine-themed roller coaster - a bowler hatted Suggs at the front of the car.

Brain Dearman, 48, from Stevenage, who runs fan page Madchat said he wanted to mark the occasion with a special anniversary ride for fans.

He said the scenic railway had become synonymous with the group, and the prospect of many of them riding it together to mark four decades would be a great tribute..

Appropriately, May 7 fell on a Saturday during Skamouth being staged at Vauxhall Holiday Park from May 5-9, meaning there would be plenty of Madness fans in the town.

"It was their one and only number one single and the video was recorded on the roller coaster at Great Yarmouth and we are trying to find a way to do something with an event," he said.

"People look back very fondly to the video from the 80s. The main thing would be to let the fans have a ride on the rollercoaster to commemorate the video - they like a good excuse to meet up."

He said in common with most of the other page members Madness were a big part of his life.

"The music makes us happy and has given us great pleasure over the years," he said.

He speculated the ride could perhaps be given over to Madness fans for an hour, and if the buzz was big enough there was "always a chance" the band would turn up too.

At the time the filming only generated a few inches and one picture in the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

A trawl through the archives has revealed a further 12 black and white shots, all involving the Grade II listed structure which was built in 1932.

Location, location, location

While filming a video in Great Yarmouth helped to keep Madness in the charts for nine week with House of Fun other music makers have also been drawn to Norfolk as a location.

While home-grown artists have inevitably looked locally to film, big names from further afield have also set up shoots.

In 2000 girl band All Saints chose Wells-next-the-Sea as the location for their video shoot for Pure Shores.

Filming in January the wide, sandy beaches had to double for tropical climes, the song being included on the soundtrack album to the eagerly awaited movie The Beach, starring Leonardo Di Caprio.

In 2009 urban star Remo Skilla shot a music video starring hundreds of young people from Norwich for his song Know Your Mark, which was filmed at Riverside and shown on MTV.

And in 2013, chart topping rapper Context, alias George Musgrave, filmed part of his music video in a Norwich diner helped by Mike Skinner of The Streets.