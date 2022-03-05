News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Work underway on old Great Yarmouth abandoned shop

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:39 PM March 5, 2022
145 King Street with scaffolding and fences surrounding it.

Scaffolding has been put up around 145 King Street, ready for its renovation. - Credit: James Weeds

Work has begun inside a Grade II-listed building in the heart of Great Yarmouth.

The former carpet shop at 145 King Street was surrounded by a metal fence and scaffolding on Friday as work restoring the premises to its former glory was under way.

The building is currently in the hands of the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust which has received £800,000 of funding from Historic England's High Street Action Zone grant to help bring life back to the former shop.

The distinctive Grade II-listed building had been empty for almost two decades.

At the end of the last century the building was variously a carpet shop and a second hand centre.

Plans are to provide a number of residential units within the building to help meet the demand in the town for accommodation.

Its restoration will form part of a £2.4m scheme to revitalise the town centre. 

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

brewers crowd

100m queues for final chips as Yarmouth traders say farewell

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Scratby Bakery has officially opened. It is owned by Graham Markham and Kelly Stefanetti.

Fish and chip shop owners open new seaside bakery

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Beauty on parade: contestants in the Miss British Isles competition at the open-air Marina postwar.

Nostalgia | Gallery

12 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1970s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Drone images of former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby

Gallery

Drone pictures show progress at former Hemsby Pontins holiday park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon