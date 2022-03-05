Work underway on old Great Yarmouth abandoned shop

Scaffolding has been put up around 145 King Street, ready for its renovation. - Credit: James Weeds

Work has begun inside a Grade II-listed building in the heart of Great Yarmouth.

The former carpet shop at 145 King Street was surrounded by a metal fence and scaffolding on Friday as work restoring the premises to its former glory was under way.

The building is currently in the hands of the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust which has received £800,000 of funding from Historic England's High Street Action Zone grant to help bring life back to the former shop.

The distinctive Grade II-listed building had been empty for almost two decades.

Works progressing at 145 King Street thanks to @HistoricEngland HAZ grant, full team in place @MedievalMasonry @RuthBrennanArch @kingsdunne and emergency works underway @HE_EoE pic.twitter.com/MxEj2o9bCC — Great Yarmouth PT (@GreatYarmouthPT) March 4, 2022

At the end of the last century the building was variously a carpet shop and a second hand centre.

Plans are to provide a number of residential units within the building to help meet the demand in the town for accommodation.

Its restoration will form part of a £2.4m scheme to revitalise the town centre.