Quaint cottage sells at auction 'well passed reserve'

A quaint end of terrace thatched cottage in Caister has been sold at auction.

A seaside cottage that was home to the same family for 76 years has been sold at auction.

The thatched property in Caister was among more than 80 going under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday (July 27).

Auctioneers said there had been "a lot of interest" in the home which needed a full renovation.

It was described as "a delightful property".

Bryan Baxter tried to drop the gavel twice as last minute bids kept the the price rising.

If finally came down at £120,000 which he said was at the upper end of the guide price and "well passed the reserve".

The property, in Beach Road, offers two reception rooms, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a utility area leading to a garden room which was said to be in a poor state of repair.

A timber summerhouse is tucked within the overgrowth at the rear of the property.

To the front of the semi-detached house are a parking area and a garden enclosed by picket fencing.