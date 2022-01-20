On your marks! Great Yarmouth to host endurance weekender

An endurance weekender - featuring running and cycling events - is making its way to Great Yarmouth in March. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

If you are into running and cycling then this Great Yarmouth event is for you.

Active Training World, one of the largest endurance events companies in the UK, will be hosting a two-day event in the town on March 19 and 20.

After the success of the triathlon event held on the seafront at the end of last summer, Active Training World has decided to return with an endurance weekender.

The event will see a cycle sportive taking place on Saturday, March 19 where riders will set off from the Venetian Waterways' carpark and head out along coastal roads for distances between 30 and 120km.

Michaela Smith-Moore, marketing and engagement manager at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Mike Jubb, head of events at Active Training World and Billie Todd, civic events assistant at Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Keen runners will also have the choice of participating in a 10k or half-marathon on Sunday, March 20, with a route of the town beginning and ending at the Wellesley Recreation Ground.

Mike Jubb, Active Training World's head of events, said: "Off the back of the success of last year's events, we wanted to do more.

"One of our big drivers for doing this is the growth of sport tourism and going to an area that has a big wow factor.

Mike Jubb said a lot of runners and cyclists are looking for great experiences as well as personal bests. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"It's all about the experience.

"And since Covid, a lot of people are more interested in having a great experience rather than running a personal best.

"In Great Yarmouth, people can have a full experience, enjoy the weekend with their friends and family, stay overnight and have fun.

"This event isn't necessarily for elite runners.

"Anyone can take part."

On both days there are fully signposted routes, chip-timing, downloadable GPX files, a bike mechanic en-route (for the cycle ride) and feed stations along the way.

There are also opportunities for people to marshal at the events.

Mr Jubb said at the end of the summer the triathlon event will be making a return.

He also said Active Training World have bigger plans for the future.

He said: "Our hope is to bring a marathon to the town next year.

"Due to the ongoing work with the new Marina Centre, we didn't feel it was appropriate to put a marathon on this year.

"But once the 2022 events have happened, we would like to go even bigger and put together the inaugural Great Yarmouth marathon."

To register and for more information, please visit Active training World's website.