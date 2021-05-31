News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'Making the most of it' - Seafront traders bask in hot weather boom

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:07 PM May 31, 2021   
Steve Potter, owner of Potters Rock Factory.

Steve Potter, owner of Potters Rock Factory, is happy to be working this bank holiday. - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Business boomed along Great Yarmouth seafront over the bank holiday, as a combination of half term and sunshine brought holidaymakers and locals out.

People enjoying the bank holiday in the sunshine.

Queues were long for fish and chips. - Credit: James Weeds

From the Model Village down to the cinema, the Golden Mile was busy with people from home and away.

It was a welcome boost for seafront traders, who were closed this time last year.

However, there is a sense of 'making hay while the sun shines' for some of the business owners.

Andrew and Debra Hives outside Ice Cream Towers last week.

Andrew and Debra Hives outside Ice Cream Towers last week. - Credit: James Weeds

Andrew Hives, the manager of Ice Cream Towers, said: "It's been like the olden days of the 70s and the 80s.

"All the holidaymakers coming in on Friday, as well as the good weather, it was a perfect combination.

"A lot of them are going home today,  but we'll have a new batch in tomorrow and hopefully the weather will hold out so we can do it all again.

"I'm making the most of it.

"Without the holidaymakers, we won't be alive. It's been nice to see everyone.

"I think we'll have to wait and see about the summer though. The variant is going to be the key."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued strict social distancing guidance earlier this week. PHOTO: Leon

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said England "may need to wait" for the lifting of all Covid restrictions, which is currently planned for 21 June. - Credit: PA

Steve Phillips, owner of Coastal Gifts, had similar feelings.

"I'm feeling fairly optimistic about the summer," he said. "As long as we can stay open, I think it will be a busy one.

"I can't see too many people going abroad, so let's hope we get through it and let's hope the weather stays as good as it has been this weekend."

Steve Phillips, outside his shop, Coastal Gifts.

Steve Phillips is "fairly optimistic" about the upcoming summer. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Phillips added: "Saturday and Sunday were two really great days. It's been excellent."

The Big Wheel has had a steady queue over the weekend.

The Big Wheel in the sunshine.

Clear skies and a good view, the Big Wheel has been popular over the bank holiday. - Credit: James Weeds

Company owner, Evan De-Koning said: "It's been well received.

"The weather has helped. I think we're going to have a good half-term holiday."

Steve Potter, owner of Potters Rock Factory, said: "We were very pleased with the long weekend.

"It's nice to be back in business, nice to see people out. The Indian variant is a bit worrying, but we just have to keep going while we can. 

"People are about, business is good, the sun is shining. What more could you ask for?"

Regent Road, busy and in the sunshine.

Regent Road busy on the bank holiday weekend. - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

A shot from Britannia Pier overlooking the shoreline with people closeby.

People were keeping their distance on the beach, while still enjoying the sun and air. - Credit: James Weeds

People lying on the beach.

Sun, sea and safe distances. - Credit: James Weeds

People keeping distance on the beach.

People enjoying the sun and the sea, but remaining a good distance from other families. - Credit: James Weeds


East Norfolk News

