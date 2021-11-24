Well done Betty! Excellence award for daredevil 88-year-old

Betty Brown was unable to attend the awards ceremony, but she was able to tune in on an iPad with the help of her consultant and the staff at Ward 4 of James Paget University Hospital. - Credit: Submitted

A "daredevil" 88-year-old from Scratby has been acknowledged for her fundraising efforts.

Betty Brown has previously soared the skies in a hot air balloon and swam 100 lengths all in the name of charity.

Now she has been awarded the Fundraising Excellence Award by Marie Curie.

Betty Brown has recently swam 100 lengths and previously flew in a hot air balloon all in the name of fundraising.

Mrs Brown, who has been living with inoperable cancer for a couple of years, was assisted by her consultant and staff at James Paget University Hospital as she watched the awards ceremony remotely on her iPad.

Lynn Hewett, a friend of Mrs Brown, said: "Betty was overjoyed.

"It was brilliant.

"I was really pleased for her."

Mrs Brown has raised over £5,000 for Marie Curie, an end of life charity, during the pandemic.

The daredevil remains in high spirits despite her current poor health.

"If you talk to her, she'd tell you how overjoyed she was at winning the award.

"When she's on the ward, she tells everybody what she's been doing.

"She keeps them all entertained.

"It's lovely to hear her, because she will tell everyone what's been happening and she broadcasts about Marie Curie all the time."

Betty Brown raised over £5,000 for Marie Curie over the lockdowns and her hard work has been championed by the charity.

Marie Curie is an end of life charity, which provides frontline nursing and hospice care, a free support line and information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

Marie Curie chief executive, Matthew Reed, said: “Our supporters are at the heart of what we do at Marie Curie and their dedication allows us to continue to provide much-needed care and support services to thousands of dying people across the country, and their families.

“On behalf of everyone at Marie Curie and myself, we are so grateful to Betty who has committed so much time and effort to supporting the charity.

"This award is a token of our gratitude for their outstanding achievement and we hope that it helps reinforce how much we value their contribution.

"Without them, we couldn’t continue to support people across the UK through all aspects of death, dying and bereavement.”

Mrs Brown would like to thank her consultant and staff on Ward 4 at the James Paget University Hospital.

"The James Paget University Hospital pulled out all the stops for her," Mrs Hewett added.