News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Investigation launched after blaze at former cafe

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:14 PM November 18, 2021
Blaze in Church Lane Gorleston

A former cafe has been cordoned off following a blaze in the early hours of Thursday, November 18. - Credit: Jason Silom

An investigation has been launched following a blaze at a former cafe in Gorleston.

Fire crews were called to the former Growler's cafe in Church Lane opposite East Norfolk Sixth Form College at 12.20am on Thursday .

They were at the scene for around an hour and a half.

The remains of the building have been taped off by police.

Fire at former cafe in Church Lane Gorleston

A police cordon remains in place following a fire in Gorleston. - Credit: Jason Silom

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed an investigation was being launched.

A statement said: "A fire investigation will be carried out into the cause of this incident."

It follows an arson attack six years ago when the roof space was deliberately set on fire on the day the new cafe was due to launch.

Another fire at former cafe Gorleston

A commercial building has been damaged by a fire in Church Lane, Gorleston. - Credit: Jason Silom

The building is a former community centre and was a target  for burglaries before it shut.

Most Read

  1. 1 'A weight off my shoulders' - Man's joy as driving licence finally arrives
  2. 2 WATCH: Moment stunned people smuggler arrested by police
  3. 3 Bid for 665 homes 'cannot be stopped' councillor says
  1. 4 Property spotlight: See inside unique seaside five-bed on sale for £450,000
  2. 5 Mental health hospital ward closes to new patients
  3. 6 Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil
  4. 7 Police patrol Yarmouth areas where people feel less safe
  5. 8 How Great Yarmouth people smuggling gang were brought to justice
  6. 9 Gang who tried to smuggle 69 migrants into Norfolk coast convicted
  7. 10 'I'm so proud of my team' - James Paget staff celebrate awards night

At the time owner Bradley Gager said he been working to restore the vacant premises and borrowed money from his father to renovate it.

It went on to be named a regional winner in a competition to find Britain's Best Café.


Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Russell Alexander

Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Jason Couchman

'My life is in limbo' - Man's frustration at DVLA test wait

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
William Garrod, left, behind the bar, with his grandmother, Doreen, at the Furzedown Hotel in Great

The nine best restaurants in Great Yarmouth according to Tripadvisor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Hall Quay with the Town Hall and Star Hotel in 1960

Nostalgia | Gallery

Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Step along the quays in the 1960s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon