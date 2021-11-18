Investigation launched after blaze at former cafe

A former cafe has been cordoned off following a blaze in the early hours of Thursday, November 18. - Credit: Jason Silom

An investigation has been launched following a blaze at a former cafe in Gorleston.

Fire crews were called to the former Growler's cafe in Church Lane opposite East Norfolk Sixth Form College at 12.20am on Thursday .

They were at the scene for around an hour and a half.

The remains of the building have been taped off by police.

A police cordon remains in place following a fire in Gorleston. - Credit: Jason Silom

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed an investigation was being launched.

A statement said: "A fire investigation will be carried out into the cause of this incident."

It follows an arson attack six years ago when the roof space was deliberately set on fire on the day the new cafe was due to launch.

A commercial building has been damaged by a fire in Church Lane, Gorleston. - Credit: Jason Silom

The building is a former community centre and was a target for burglaries before it shut.

At the time owner Bradley Gager said he been working to restore the vacant premises and borrowed money from his father to renovate it.

It went on to be named a regional winner in a competition to find Britain's Best Café.



