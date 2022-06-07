New parking permits for beauty spot sell out 'quicker than Adele'
Regular visitors to a rural beauty spot were left disappointed after new parking permits sold out as soon as they were issued.
The permits for Burgh Castle Roman Fort went on sale on Monday (June 6) offering holders year-round parking for a single payment of £45.
However, some people said they felt let down after the tickets were sold so quickly they were not able to purchase one.
The controversial charges were introduced by Norfolk Archaeological Trust.
The payment system is being run by Napier Parking which said on its website only a limited number of permits would be available and advised people to "keep checking".
An office worker at the Milton Keynes based company told this newspaper they were receiving constant calls about Burgh Castle, adding that staff there were "fascinated" and could not believe the excitement.
Lynsey Sprosson, of High Road in the village said he logged on at 7.30am at which time nothing was showing, and when he clicked back after work at 6.30pm they had all been sold.
Having made multiple phone calls he was told by Napier the tickets had sold out "quicker than Adele" such was the demand.
Mr Sprosson, 49, said his wife Lisa took her dogs to the ruins most days to connect with friends and was happy to pay an annual charge having supported the idea when as a neighbour they had been consulted.
However, he said to satisfy demand thousands of permits would need to be issued to loyal locals who had historically enjoyed the site's scenic walks for free.
"I do want to buy a permit," he said.
"It's a beautiful part of the local landscape. It is worth visiting and worth supporting, but I am not prepared to pay over £500 via the ticket machines.
"I could park outside the church but that is there for people who are there for the church and to grieve for loved ones.
"I am not saying NAT have made a poor decision, but there are flaws.
"There are loads of holiday parks and the people there will still pay and they will have that income.
"If they were going to put a limit on permits surely it needs to be thousands."
Brian Swan, parish council chairman, said he was pressing the trust to issue more.
NAT and Napier Parking have been approached for a comment.