Grade II listed country hall could see luxury lodges and spa facility built

Browston Hall has submitted plans with Great Yarmouth Borough Council which could see 50 luxury lodges, new indoor entertainment and spa facilities built. - Credit: James Bass

A golf course and country club could soon introduce 50 luxury lodges, ten pin bowling and a spa as part plans to secure the business’s future.

The Grade II listed Browston Hall, near Belton, has lodged a planning application with Great Yarmouth to develop on land to provide new leisure, hospitality and spa facilities as well as holiday accommodation.

It comes after consultations documents circulated last year which stated that changes were needed to make the business sustainable.

Plans, which have now gone into Great Yarmouth Borough Council, state that the redevelopment of Browston Hall and eastern part of site would provide new indoor entertainment, cafe and extension for storage and toilets, reception area and offices, spa and treatment facility, laundry site and 50 luxury lodges with planting, roadways and parking.

The plans state: “The proposals are for the redevelopment of the site to the east of the listed building Browston Hall for 50 static holiday caravans on the golf range.

“The development will help Great Yarmouth Borough Council to deliver on its tourism objectives through the provision of high-quality holiday accommodation of an appropriate scale and sustainable design on a well contained site, while also encouraging the ongoing vitality of the existing Browston Hall, restaurant and facilities at Browston Hall.”

If approved, the proposed spa building would be located on the site of the current golf range buildings.

The existing leisure complex to the rear of Browston Hall would be retained, with only a small extension of the current facilities for a café store and toilets.

The plans will also include natural and proposed tree planting, wild meadows, open play spaces, dog walking areas and retained bowls green and tennis courts, which will be served with changing facilities within the spa.

The planning documents, submitted by Lanpro Services, continue: “The leisure building will provide indoor entertainment facility offering ten pin bowling, golf simulators, pool and snooker tables, with reception area and offices in addition to the café and extension for storage and toilets.

“This offers a reasonable use of this large space which will be used by visitors to Browston Hall.

“The process to enable the application submission at this date has been through a thorough and thoughtfully pre-application process between the Browston Hall design team, Great Yarmouth Borough Council planning officers and officers from Heritage England, each of who have supported the proposals which will protect and secure the future of Browston Hall.”