Apprentice Ashlee is on crest of wave after winning marine industry gong

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:04 PM August 16, 2022
Ashlee Barrell with Cox’s Boatyard manager Eric Bishop and chairman of the board David Adler

Ashlee Barrell with Cox’s Boatyard manager Eric Bishop and chairman of the board David Adler - Credit: Cox's Boatyard

A Norfolk boatyard is celebrating after one of its marine engineering apprentices scooped a top industry award.

Ashlee Barrell, 19 of Cox's Boatyard at Barton Turf has won the European Commercial Marine Awards' Young Persons Development Award.

The European Commercial Marine Awards celebrate the outstanding individuals and innovative companies that comprise the industry sector.

As a marine engineering apprentice at Cox’s, Ashlee says he has has learnt many skills including electrical work, both inboard and outboard engine maintenance, fault finding and installing diesel and electrical engines.

Having just completed his first year of a four-year marine engineering apprenticeship, Ashlee was eligible to enter for the development award, which was open to all young people across Europe at the beginning of their profession in the marine industry.

Ashlee Barrell working on the engine of a boat

Ashlee Barrell working on the engine of a boat - Credit: Cox's Boatyard

The award was presented to Ashlee by the chairman of Cox’s Boatyard board, David Adler, at the company’s AGM.

Mr Adler said he was immensely proud of Ashlee and the amount of knowledge and practical skills that he has gained over the past year and is looking forward to seeing Ashlee progress over the next few years as he completes his apprenticeship.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
