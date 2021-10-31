Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth
A new store opening in the former Outfit shop in Great Yarmouth is facing delays.
The Range confirmed in June it would be coming to Gapton Hall and expected to open "in the Autumn" bringing 80 jobs to the town.
However, while work has started the company has confirmed it was "likely to be opening next year now."
A statement said: "Work has started to prepare the Outfit store in Great Yarmouth to become a Range store but the programme of works is still ongoing and the schedule for completion not finalised yet.
"However, this is likely to be opening next year now."
When The Range opens it will bring a new name to the town, and mean the shopping park will be fully let.
The nearest other branch is in Lowestoft.
The 16,000 sq ft unit was previously occupied by Outfit, part of the Arcadia retail empire which collapsed into administration at the start of December 2020 as a result of coronavirus.
