'Gourmet' kebab chain eyes new town centre location

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:50 PM February 7, 2022
German Doner Kebab is applying to take over a shop in Great Yarmouth Market Place

German Doner Kebab has lodged new plans for a restaurant at 19 Market Place in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

A fast food chain is looking to open a new restaurant in Great Yarmouth.

German Doner Kebab was given permission to take over the unit at 114C Regent Road in January 2021, the former home of Jhoots Pharmacy and now a greengrocers.

German Doner Kebab in Ipswich

The German Doner Kebab shop in Ipswich. A branch of the international chain could be coming to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Its sights have now shifted to the former William Hill betting shop next to Specsavers in the Market Place.

The shop at number 19 has most recently traded as a carpet shop but has also been a YMCA charity shop and a 97p shop.

German Doner Kebab bills itself as a "gourmet" fast food business.

Papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council by Leeds-based ESA Trading say changes to the shop front will create "interest and activity" in the town centre and add to "vitality", as well as improving the appearance of the strip and chiming with its "commercial character."

A decision is due by March 11, people have until February 22 to have their say.

To view the plans visit the council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0035/A.

