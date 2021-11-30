Tesco granted licence to sell alcohol from pub site

The Tesco store will open in the the former Albion pub - Credit: Google Maps

A plan to create a Tesco convenience store in Gorleston has taken a big leap forward after the proposed store was granted a licence to sell alcohol.

A bid to turn the 137-year-old Albion pub in Lowestoft Road into a convenience store was unanimously approved by planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council in September.

The plans to open the store took a further step forward on Tuesday morning when Tesco secured a licence to sell alcohol between 6am and 11pm Monday to Saturdays and 7am to 10pm on Sunday.

The decision was approved by a licensing sub-committee of the council, which heard the store is planned to open in October 2022 and would employ 20 people.

Four people living by the proposed store had objected to the licence being granted, citing fears over serving food and drink late at night, parking provision and anti-social behaviour.

Hardish Purewal, representing Tesco, allayed fears that the store would not be open 24 hours and that its 15 parking spaces would only allow people to stay for 20 minutes.

She said: "There is a misconception it is a 24-hour store. It is not a 24-hour store. Customers should be able to find ample parking within our footprint."

The virtual meeting also heard Tesco worked well with its local communities, staff would be trained to enforce a challenge 25 policy on drinks and in the borough of Yarmouth it had handed out £150,000 to community good causes and donated 207,000 meals.

Councillor Trevor Wainwright said he knew from Tesco stores in Belton and Bradwell how well the company was run, and added: "The way that they cover themselves is excellent.

"It is an excellent, well-run organisation."

In approving the licence conditions, chairman of the committee Graham Carpenter said neighbours' fears over parking and anti-social behaviour were speculative and Tesco would have the controls in place to answer any concerns.

The conditions of the licence include staff being trained on Challenge 25 and proxy buying policies and would wear body cams and CCTV footage would be available to police and the council.