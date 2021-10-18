Tesco applies to sell alcohol from pub site
- Credit: Google Maps
Supermarket giant Tesco has applied for a licence to sell alcohol from a new store in Gorleston.
Plans to turn 137-year-old Albion pub in Lowestoft Road into a convenience store for an unnamed operator were unanimously approved by borough planners in September.
At the meeting a spokesman for Punch Pubs and Co said the pub was “an unviable commercial enterprise” but that its new purpose would help to maintain “the vibrancy of the local area”.
Tesco has now submitted a licence application for the new store at 87 Lowestoft Road.
The licence is seeking permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises Monday to Sunday, 6am to midnight.
If granted it would also allow Tesco to provide late night refreshment indoors Monday to Sunday 11pm to midnight.
You may also want to watch:
A consultation period ends on November 8.
After the plans were passed the pub shared its sadness on Facebook thanking its "beloved locals."
Most Read
- 1 Thrilling Fire on the Water show to light up Yarmouth
- 2 Spectacular show to light up Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways
- 3 One person left with serious injuries after Yarmouth crash
- 4 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
- 5 Burglars make off with bird equipment after Great Yarmouth break in
- 6 Meet the Yarmouth firm on tonight's Grand Designs
- 7 Police appeal after motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash
- 8 Dog prices stay high after lockdown boom, buyers say
- 9 Hope steps seen in Danny Boyle's Yesterday will get much-needed repairs
- 10 Teens aged 15 and 16 arrested after man stabbed in park robbery
The post added: "No more party time in the function room."