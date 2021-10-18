Tesco applies to sell alcohol from pub site

Published: 10:01 AM October 18, 2021

Tesco has applied for a licence to sell alcohol from The Albion pub in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, which planners have said can be converted into a convenience store. - Credit: Google Maps

Supermarket giant Tesco has applied for a licence to sell alcohol from a new store in Gorleston.

Plans to turn 137-year-old Albion pub in Lowestoft Road into a convenience store for an unnamed operator were unanimously approved by borough planners in September.

At the meeting a spokesman for Punch Pubs and Co said the pub was “an unviable commercial enterprise” but that its new purpose would help to maintain “the vibrancy of the local area”.

Tesco has now submitted a licence application for the new store at 87 Lowestoft Road.

The licence is seeking permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises Monday to Sunday, 6am to midnight.

If granted it would also allow Tesco to provide late night refreshment indoors Monday to Sunday 11pm to midnight.

A consultation period ends on November 8.

After the plans were passed the pub shared its sadness on Facebook thanking its "beloved locals."

The post added: "No more party time in the function room."