Barclays van to help boost town businesses

The Barclays van is coming to Great Yarmouth - Credit: Barclays

Firms across the Great Yarmouth area are being invited to pick up banking advice and business skills by attending a Barclays information tour.

A Barclays information van will be at the Harfreys Industrial Estate between 8am and 5pm on Wednesday, July 6 and between 10am and 7pm on Thursday, July 7.

The van will have retail branch staff, Barclays Digital Eagles, Barclays Business, Barclays Corporate and Barclaycard representatives and partners Nimbla and Propel.

Glen Webster, regional business banking manager at Barclays for East Anglia, said: “The two-day event will provide businesses in Great Yarmouth with the opportunity to meet the team, enhance their skills and learn new ways of running their business, whether it’s through digital enhancement, winning new business or trading internationally.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming customers and non-customers alike.”

Businesses wishing to register or know more about the event can email laura.hockings@barclays.com

Great Yarmouth is one of four pilot areas in the Barclays’ Rebuilding Thriving Local Economies initiative.