Business support hub opens in shopping centre

The official opening of The Hub in Market Gates Shopping Centre

Businesses and would-be entrepreneurs across the Great Yarmouth area can access free business support and advice thanks to the launch of a town centre enterprise hub.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has teamed up with the Town Centre Partnership to launch The Hub in the Market Gates Shopping Centre.

The Hub is a one stop shop for start-up, new and more established businesses and offers business advice, support, and training.

The Hub is based in Market Gates Shopping Centre

Great Yarmouth town centre manager Jonathan Newman said: "I am delighted that The Hub is now open for business and delivering advice to Great Yarmouth businesses.”

Norfolk Chambers of Commerce will have a regular weekly presence at the Hub for both one-to-one business conversations and some networking events.

Nwes, a business support agency, will also have advisors there.

Businesses can also book the space for their own business events. The opening times are 10am to 4pm on, Monday to Friday.



For more information on booking contact enterprisehub@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or 01493 846846.