Golden Ticket gives free entry to some of Yarmouth's top attractions

You could win a Golden Ticket to get free entry to the Hippodrome, Sea Life Centre and the Pleasure Beach this summer. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A golden ticket competition is giving people the chance to have the ultimate day out in Great Yarmouth for free.

Visit Great Yarmouth's Golden Ticket Giveaway launched on Tuesday, with one lucky winner a week receiving free entry to some of the seafront's biggest attractions.

Visit Great Yarmouth launch their golden ticket competition with local business partners at The Hippodrome. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Each week on the tourist body's Facebook page, a random entrant will receive a ticket providing free access to the Hippodrome circus, the Sea Life Centre and the Pleasure Beach for up to six people.

The winners will also receive free afternoon tea at Sara's Tearooms, a round of mini-golf at the Pleasure Beach Gardens and entry to the Upside Down House.

To be in with a chance of winning, entrants must like Visit Great Yarmouth's announcement posts on Facebook and comment with who they would like to share their Golden Ticket if they were successful.

Abraham is a multi-talented dancer and juggler all the way from Ethiopia and will be performing this summer at the Hippodrome. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

For five weeks, there will be separate giveaways to win a Golden Ticket throughout the summer, with the first winner being announced on Monday, July 11.

Prizes must be redeemed before September 16 and are subject to availability at the time of booking.

Asa Morrison, chief executive of Visit Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Asa Morrison, chief executive of Visit Great Yarmouth, said: "We are absolutely looking forward to a strong summer season in Great Yarmouth.

"This will be a fantastic year and let's hope the sun shines throughout."

Jack Jay and Johnny Mac are preparing for a "vibrant" summer for 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Hippodrome producer and ringmaster Jack Jay said this is a great chance for people who have never been to the town to truly experience the best Great Yarmouth has to offer.

He added: "We think it will be a really busy, vibrant and positive summer. We cannot wait.

"We've just had our acrobats from Aruba arrive and it's looking good. We always push ourselves to do different things while keeping the things that people love most about the circus."

The Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Bass

Sea Life Centre general manager Nathan Barnett said: "This is one of the biggest prizes we have given away in Great Yarmouth and demonstrates how we work together as businesses in the community to support tourism.

"It’s the right time to be doing things like this. There have been lots of difficulties such as the cost of living and the elevating fuel prices, so this Golden Ticket is the chance to give a family the opportunity of a great week out in Great Yarmouth."

For more information, visit the Visit Great Yarmouth Facebook page.