Venues share optimistic view of new year

Rhea Gaze, manager and baker at Margo's Lounge and Mayor Adrian Thompson. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Bring on the new year."

Two venues in the borough of Great Yarmouth have shared that optimistic message for their customers in light of ongoing speculation over more restrictions as a result of Omicron.

Rhea Gaze, manager and baker at Margo's Lounge on Bell's Road, Gorleston, said staff are prepared to adapt if necessary.

"We just want to know we are keeping everyone safe," Miss Gaze said.

"If there are more restrictions indoors, we can still run a takeaway from our window.

"We are happy to do whatever it takes to keep everyone else safe.

Ruben Cruz, business partner of Bar 37, says 2022 will be a great year for King Street businesses. - Credit: James Weeds

Ruben Cruz, business partner of Bar 37 on King Street, said he is looking froward to the new year.

"I think it will be a really good year.," Mr Cruz said.

"Next week, we are closing for a few days so we can come back even stronger with a better menu.

"2022 is going to be a great year for us, with more live music and more events.

"I'm looking forward to 2022 and it will be a great year for businesses in King Street and Bar 37."