Recruitment firms struggling to fill posts in Great Yarmouth

Published: 12:54 PM October 10, 2021

Great Yarmouth recruitment agencies are calling for an overhaul of the benefits system as they are still struggling to fill jobs posts.

Dexters Recruitment Ltd and Mak Personnel have many warehouse and production posts available, but are struggling to fill them.

Both companies say one of the main reasons for the issue is that the benefits system is open to abuse.

Kim Russell, director at Hall Plain-based Mak Personnel said: "We have got vacancies that remain unfilled because there is not the additional footfall of people to see us.

"A lot of people are in a benefits trap. The benefit system needs to be rebuilt.

You may also want to watch:

"It is open to abuse. There is an inertia. It is frustrating for the clients we supply.

"It is not just Brexit, although that has had an impact."

Ryan Todd, recruitment manager at Dexter Recruitment Ltd in North Quay, said the company had many posts paying the national living wage of £8.91 an hour for over 23s and £8.36 for under 23s.

Mr Todd said about 75pc of people recruited by the firm were EU nationals.

Describing the current job vacancy position he said: "It's the lack of people available. There are posts but to fill these posts we need people."

He added: "There are people who could work but decide not to. It seems like there's no incentive for them to work."

According to figures from the Houses of Parliament in August 2021 there were 3,660 people in Great Yarmouth on unemployment related benefits, a rise of 585 compared to the previous 12 months.

The claimant rate in the borough was 6.4pc.

This week the Universal Credit extra weekly payment of £20 was cut by the government.

At a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council council meeting, Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright and four of his party colleagues had put forward a motion for the Tory-controlled council to write to work and pensions minister Therese Coffey and chancellor Rishi Sunak to reverse the proposed cut.

However the motion was defeated with Mr Wainwright saying it would ultimately hit the lowest paid the hardest.

You can find advice on gaining employment by visiting https://www.gov.uk/find-a-job



