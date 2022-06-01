'Largest indoor street party' to be held at The Empire

The Empire will be hosting what is said to be Norfolk's largest indoor street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: The Empire

A venue on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile is planning what is said to be Norfolk's largest indoor street party.

The Empire will be adorned with bunting as it hosts live music and art workshops, while offering street food specials and royal-themed drinks from Thursday until Sunday.

Festivities begin on Thursday afternoon, in line with a host of Jubilee events planned onGreat Yarmouth seafront.

At 2pm, there will be a parade of 30 Friesian Horses along the seafront followed later by the lighting of Great Yarmouth’s restored fire beacon at 9.45pm.

The Empire will also be opening its doors for the first of its 4-day indoor street party with live music beginning at 8.30pm with singer Chris Taylor.

Four days of events are to be held at Great Yarmouth's Empire to mark the Queen's 70-year reign. - Credit: The Empire

Musician Joe Scripps brings his show ‘Sounds Of Sheeran’ to the venue on Friday, playing the best of British chart-topper Ed Sheeran as well as other pop hits and mashups.

A full day of Jubilee festivities is planned for Saturday. Organised in association with REPREZENT arts, there will be children’s art workshops, including a specially commissioned illustration of the iconic entertainment venue for kids to colour and display.

The inside of The Empire has had a special British makeover to mark the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Jack Jay

Along with magicians and face painters, there will also be a special celebration cake adorned with unique Jubilee designs which will be free for attendees.

Throughout the day, there will be live music performances by Darby - who appeared on ITV's Walk The Line - and The Aspen Road Band will be headlining with an evening of classic songs.

On Sunday, the Jubilee weekend will close with a chilled performance from local reggae group Stranger Culture at 6pm.

Jack Jay, director of The Empire. - Credit: www.streetviewmarketing.co.uk

Director Jack Jay said: "This is the biggest indoor street party anywhere in the east, maybe even the whole country.

"I challenge you to find a more festive and Jubilee themed place to celebrate this incredible anniversary. We really want to celebrate this special event with as many people as possible."

All days will be free admission.

To keep up to date, people are being encouraged to follow The Empire's various social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, searching for @theempireGY.

For further information, email jackjay.uk@gmail.com