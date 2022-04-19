Hundreds of motorcyclists flock to new superbike store opening

Motorcyclists have flocked to a new store in Great Yarmouth that is catering for all their needs.

On Saturday morning Superbike Warehouse opened its doors to customers for the first time in Bessemer Way.

The opening day saw 1,200 motorcycle users attend to see what the store had on offer.

Four-year-old Sophia had the honour of opening the store - Credit: Adam Rhodes

Bosses had thought only 300 people would turn up for the opening, which saw them sell 15 motorbikes from a stock of 100.

The event also saw motorcycling Instagrammer Ruby Rides attend, as did Norfolk Blood Bikes.

Adam Rhodes, marketing manager, said: "We were anticipating 300 to turn up but we had 1,200 throughout the day, maybe even more than that.

"It was beyond everything we all anticipated. It was fantastic."

1,200 people turned up for the Superbike Warehouse's first day - Credit: Adam Rhodes

The store, owned by Ryan Flint and Chris Day, stocks new motorcycles by Herald and Lexmoto, as well as clothing and safety gear from brands such as Oxford, RST and X-Lite Carbo.