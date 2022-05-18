Yarmouth's wizard hotel to appear on Four in a Bed

Hotel of Wizardry manager Jamie Spring with owner Darren Woods. The pair have filmed episodes for Channel 4's Four in a Bed and are planning to open their second wizard-themed hotel in Great Yarmouth just a few doors away. - Credit: Liz Coates

A wizard-themed hotel in Great Yarmouth is set to appear on Channel 4's Four in a Bed.

Owner Darren Woods and manager Jamie Spring will be competing against three other hosts from across the country to be named as the best value for money.

It comes as Mr Woods revealed the formula had been so successful he was set to open a second wizard-themed hotel in Trafalgar Road, just next-door-but-one, as part of a wider vision to have a nationwide chain.

He is also opening a Hotel of Wizardry near Aberystwyth in Wales.

The Yarmouth hotel opened in July last year with three themed suites taking inspiration from the forest, the library, and dragons.

Mr Woods, 59, said it was instantly booked for the whole summer, each suite capable of hosting up to seven people for a year-round rate of £140 a night including continental breakfast which was bought in fresh every day.

Guests had travelled from as far as India, China, and Australia.

Of the Four in a Bed filming he said he had "never laughed so much" and while he remained tight- lipped about the outcome he said viewers could expect all the drama associated with the format - with bells on.

Filming took place over two weeks last month after the programme makers invited them to take part.

"It will be interesting to see which jokes are edited out," Mr Woods said, adding that he had never watched the show.

"I am confident it will be positive for the business and the town. It cannot do any harm.

"It was great fun and helps put Great Yarmouth on the map."

Mr Spring, 21, added: "It will be exciting for the public to see it, and my mum.

"I think our characters will come across."

Mr Woods bought the hotel at auction for £160,000 and set about transforming it during the pandemic.

He is now in the process of buying Beach Harbour which has nine rooms and a two-bedroom flat. He hopes to welcome guests from June, refurbishing the rooms in stages.

To help make the decor unique he wants to commission local artists to come up with digital designs he can turn into wallpaper, and is happy to hear other people's creative ideas.

The programme is due to air in the next 12 months.

Visit www.hotelofwizardry.co.uk to find out more.

