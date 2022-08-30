News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Former Argos store granted change of use

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:01 PM August 30, 2022
Argos Great Yarmouth

The Argos branch at the Pasteur Retail Park in Thamesfield Way, Great Yarmouth, is closing permanently. - Credit: Google Maps

Planners have given the go-ahead for a vacant former Argos store to host a new tenant.

The 2,025sqm store at the Pasteur Road Retail Park which includes B&Q and Home Bargains has been targeted by Pure Gym, the UK's largest gym operator with over 300 sites.

The budget gym has a history of targeting Argos stores after many of the stand-alone shops were closed by Sainsbury's and moved into their supermarkets after it bought the catalogue-based business in 2016.

Unit 5, the end unit next to Pets at Home, was subject to a condition that the premises could only be used for the sale of various bulky goods and associated items.

In approving the bid planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council said "no harms" had been identified and that the applicant had successfully shown there were no other premises available closer to the town centre.

They also argued that it might slightly benefit the town centre by taking out a retailer.

The new 24-hour Yarmouth gym is being promoted on the company's website with an opening offer.


