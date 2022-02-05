Fun park operators given six months to replace fence

A fun park which features fairground rides aimed at younger children has been given another six months to replace a fence put up in a conservation area without permission. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A play park that put up an 8ft fence in a conservation area has been given another six months to replace it.

Pop's Meadow in Gorleston's Pavilion Road fell foul of planners when residents complained about the new security fence, tagged by some as "industrial."

Pops Meadow soon after reopening in June 2021. The fence planners have objected to is in the background. - Credit: DANIEL HICKEY

The operators were told to replace it by March, but have now had the deadline extended.

The applicant, Lewis Gray, told the committee how supply chain problems, largely caused by the pandemic, had made it harder for him to get fencing that was more in keeping with the conservation area, within the specified timeframe.

Pops Meadow, a fun park in Gorleston, has reopened after having fallen into disuse for more than three years. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

He said he was happy to change it but asked for more time.

Conservative member Emma Flaxman-Taylor said: “I just think, Mr Gray’s come along and he’s been so genuine and open with us, he’s willing to work, and [has] given us all the information [asked of him at the meeting in September].”

Flashback: Pops Meadow used to host play apparatus for small children enclosed by a fence of a style planners say is more in keeping with the conservation area. - Credit: Archant

She put forward a motion to offer him a further six months from the current deadline [from March 1 to September 1], and was seconded by Labour councillor Bernard Williamson. The committee voted in favour.