Pure Gym reveals when it will open in Norfolk town

Pure Gym has revealed when it is aiming to open its first-ever site in Great Yarmouth.

The popular fitness chain has announced that the new gym on the Pasteur Road Retail Park is scheduled to open in February next year.

It will offer 24/7 access with cardio equipment, fixed pin and free weights areas, group exercise classes and personal trainers.

A Pure Gym spokesperson: "We are delighted to be opening a brand new gym in Great Yarmouth.

"The state-of-the-art gym will ensure the people of Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas have access to high quality, low-cost fitness whenever they choose.

"We look forward to welcoming new members – look out for our opening offer."

Pure Gym is taking over the former Argos store - Credit: Google Maps

It comes after plans were submitted earlier this year by the UK's largest gym operator to take over the former Argos store - which has sat empty since 2021 - on the retail park.

Planning documents supporting the bid said it was the best available space in the town.

In March planning permission was also granted for a 24-hour gym operated by the Gym Group in the former Bensons for Beds store next to Topps Tiles, just a few minutes walk away.