Council claims no locals are in favour of 665 homes bid

Parish council chairman Tony Baker and vice chairman Kevin Wood at the first public meeting - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Not one person attending a series of public meetings over a contentious 665 homes bid was in favour of the plan, a parish council has said.

Caister Parish Council held three public meetings in the last week about the scheme by Persimmon Homes to build a 665 home estate at Jack Chase Way in West Caister.

The council objects on the grounds of infrastructure concerns, environmental fears and the impact on facilities and utilities.

A statement from the council said: "Over the three days not one person who attended was in favour of the development.

"It's important that people understand the impact this will have on our village and the surrounding area if this is allowed to go ahead in its current form."

Another three meetings will be held at Caister Town Hall on Tuesday, November 9 10am to 1pm, Wednesday, November 10 4pm to 8pm and Friday, November 12 1pm to 4pm.

Persimmon Homes says its bid to the borough council will provide a significant investment in facilities and infrastructure and is working to ensure it meets all the needs of Caister.