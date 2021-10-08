665 homes bid submitted for coastal village

Published: 5:13 PM October 8, 2021

The land proposed for the 665 homes - Credit: Google

A developer has put in fresh plans to build hundreds of homes on a new estate in a coastal village.

Persimmon Homes has sent in a planning application to Great Yarmouth Borough to construct 665 homes at West Caister.

The major scheme, said to cost £50m, includes land for a primary school and for space for what is called a 'local centre' for future opportunities for retail and convenience and business use.

The centre would also be available for what is labelled health use.

Persimmon Homes' original bid for Jack Chase Way drew a range of concerns two years ago with residents saying it would create an isolated community

The initial bid saw a proposal for 725 homes on the estate named Magnolia Gardens.

Originally there had been plans for a health centre, but they have now been dropped.

The fresh plans include 10 hectares of land for use as public open space, two main traffic access points, a circular dog walking route and the creation of a new cycle way along Jack Chase Way from the A149 roundabout junction

In planning documents Persimmon say: "The proposed development will be a vital element of supporting economic growth in the borough, as a predicted £50million of expenditure in the local economy will result from the development.

"It is also envisaged that the new households will have a higher proportion of younger people, which will provide additional workforce to support the local economy."

Letters of objection have already been sent in about the revised homes bid.

Objections include loss of hedgerows, potential sewage problems, and concerns over the impact on local amenities.

One letter of support has been sent in saying the development might help local people get on the housing ladder.

In planning documents the developer adds: "The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality place, which enhances the qualities and character of Caister-on-Sea and the surrounding area."

The plans can be viewed by logging onto the borough council's planning portal via its website.

People have until November 8 to comment to the borough council about the plans.











