Caister Lifeboat crew receive standing ovation at Great Yarmouth show

Hundreds of people cheered on the Caister Lifeboat as they were brought on stage during a show held at Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier.

On Friday around 1,000 people attended a show by television comedian Jim Davidson.

During the show, Mr Davidson brought on former Caister Lifeboat coxswain Dick Thurlow.

The comic also supported the lifeboat's current appeal of naming their new £1.6m vessel after Mr Thurlow's late wife, Annette.

Around 1,000 people watched Jim Davidson perform at the Britannia Pier on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds

In 2018, Mrs Thurlow died suddenly at home in Caister after Parkinson's forced her to step back from her 40-year-career in nursing.

She wished for her organs to be donated after she died so she could continue to help save lives.

However, this was not possible due to her unexplained cause of death.

Her family believe that by naming the lifeboat's new vessel in her honour, she would continue her legacy as a lifesaver.

Mrs Thurlow's sons - Richard and Aaron - accompanied their dad on stage while the audience gave a standing ovation for their continued efforts to help those lost at sea.

The brothers have been to all of Mr Davidson's UK shows this season to collect donations from audience members.

From L-R: Assistant coxswains Owen Nutt and Richard Thurlow, and crewmembers Andy Lovick, Aaron Thurlow and Adam Pimble after collecting donations at Jim Davdison's show on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds

Richard Thurlow, who is an assistant coxswain at Caister, said: "Jim's been very accommodating and given us a good plug at the events.

"We've had a really good result but tonight's has been a record I think.

"The people in Great Yarmouth have really put their hands in their pockets and did a great job for us. We really appreciate it."

Having collected throughout the summer Richard said it is easy to get a sense of how much money had been donated.

"I think tonight's takings will be roughly around £1,500, which is incredible," he said.

"If we can get the boat named after mum, it will be very emotional.

"It will be a fitting tribute to an incredible lady who was very understated in how she went about her business."

Britannia Pier hosted two Jim Davidson comedy shows this summer. - Credit: James Weeds

While on stage, Mr Davidson also encouraged the audience to sing Happy Birthday to Richard, who turned 40 on Friday.

"That was a very big surprise," he added.

"With the donations it was a perfect 40th birthday."

After the show Mr Davidson spoke of his continued support for the village and its independent lifeboat service.

Mr Davidson said: "Once you see the people from Caister, you fall in love with the community straight away.

"I've supported the lifeboat since 1988 and it's just a fantastic thing that they do and have been doing since 1791.

"These are proper fishermen who know the sea more than anybody and it can be treacherous.

"The crew at Caister Independent Lifeboat gets it done. And they never turn back."

Mr Davidson said the crew at Caister were all "great fun" and heroes to him.

"Caister Lifeboat is the embodiment of what Britain stands for," Mr Davidson said.

"And I think the audience looked at it as a symbol of never giving in and never turning back.

"There's a lot of bad stuff going on in the world. But here, we've got one jewel in the crown. A little village decided they were going to build the best lifeboat around.

"Everyone in the country should be proud of what the Caister crew have done and continue to do. I know I am."

With former Great Yarmouth Borough mayor John Cannell, Mr Davidson talked of the spirit of Mrs Thurlow and why the current appeal to get the lifeboat's new vessel named in her honour mattered.

Mr Cannell summed up Mrs Thurlow by saying: "Annette was a scout leader, a fundraiser for the lifeboat and an absolutely integral part of the village.

"We want her legacy to live on in a way that can continue to save the lives of those in need."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/annettethurlow?utm_id=1&utm_term=kqAqK2RVe