Lifeboat crew and councillors link-up to celebrate Queen's jubilee

A team of lifesaving volunteers are teaming up with parish councillors to put on a coastal celebration to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The crew of Caister Lifeboat have joined forces with Caister Parish Council to organise a day celebrating the Queen's 70 years as monarch.

It is the first time the two coastal organisation have worked together to organise events.

On Thursday, June 2 there will be a jubilee mini market from 10am to 3pm and a picnic in the park event from 12pm at Caister playing field.

They will be followed by an evening beach barbecue on the dunes next to the lifeboat station.

The crew will be selling hot food and there will be a licensed bar and music from 7.30pm.

And at 9.45pm, a beacon will be lit accompanied by a piper playing a tune specially written for the jubilee.

“This is a free event for everyone,” said parish councillor and lifeboat director Kevin Wood.

“It is the first time that Caister Parish Council and the Caister Lifeboat have worked together and we hope to have a fantastic day of celebration.”

Over the bank holiday weekend celebrations in Caister a four-day jubilee beer festival is being held at California Tavern.

The festival will be raising funds for the Caister Lifeboat Annette Thurlow Memorial Appeal.

Former lifeboat coxswain Dick Thurlow and his family aim to raise £500,000 towards the cost of a new £1.6m lifeboat for Caister which is due to come on station later this year.

They hope that by raising that significant sum of money, the new boat can be named after Annette, Mr Thurlow’s late wife, who died in 2018 at the age of 58 following a heart attack.

Crew members – many of whom are local fishermen – will be frying fresh smoked herring and soused red herring at the festival.

Landlords Bob and Belinda Gillman are also celebrating their 30th year at the helm of the California Tavern and will be promoting Norfolk real ales and ciders.

The event will include live music on the Friday and Saturday evenings. All proceeds will go to the Annette Thurlow Memorial Fund.

Anyone wishing to donate to the appeal can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/annettethurlow

Winterton beacon lighting

Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council has announced plans to light a beacon for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on the evening of Thursday, June 2,

The beacon will be lit at Beach Road Car Park.

Earlier in the day there will be the town crier proclamation at 2pm outside the Fishermans Return pub with a small procession to the village green to start the jubilee weekend activities in Winterton.

The beacon event begins from 8pm at the car park.

The Edge will be serving food and drink at the car park throughout the evening.

