TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
- Credit: Amy Darby
An episode of Motorhoming with Merton & Webster which was filmed in Gorleston is to air this week.
Paul Merton - famous for his appearances on Have I Got News For You - and his wife, comedian Suki Webster, visited the Norfolk town on the final leg of their motorhome tour.
The pair visited a number of local attractions for the Channel 5 series.
They enjoyed the traditional seaside charm of Gorleston and its award-winning sandy beach before discovering satirical history through a Punch and Judy show.
Mr Merton and Mrs Webster also visited a colony of seals and ditched their motorhome for sail power with a trip on a traditional Norfolk wherry.
The couple were spotted filming for the series on Gorleston beach in June this year, and were said to be "very pleasant and approachable" by locals who met them.
The show airs Friday September 10 on Channel 5 at 8pm.
