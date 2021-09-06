News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:22 PM September 6, 2021   
Paul Merton and Suki Webster

The comedians Suki Webster and Paul Merton will appear in the Channel 5 show this Friday September 10 - Credit: Amy Darby

An episode of Motorhoming with Merton & Webster which was filmed in Gorleston is to air this week. 

Paul Merton - famous for his appearances on Have I Got News For You - and his wife, comedian Suki Webster, visited the Norfolk town on the final leg of their motorhome tour. 

The pair visited a number of local attractions for the Channel 5 series. 

They enjoyed the traditional seaside charm of Gorleston and its award-winning sandy beach before discovering satirical history through a Punch and Judy show.

Mr Merton and Mrs Webster also visited a colony of seals and ditched their motorhome for sail power with a trip on a traditional Norfolk wherry. 

Paul Merton, Amy Darby and Suki Webster

Locals spotted the couple filming on Gorleston beach in June - Credit: Amy Darby

The couple were spotted filming for the series on Gorleston beach in June this year, and were said to be "very pleasant and approachable" by locals who met them.

The show airs Friday September 10 on Channel 5 at 8pm. 

Comedy
TV
Norfolk
Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

