News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Round-Britain runner hails 'amazing' Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:35 PM November 2, 2021
Luke Douglas-Home hailed the support of James Bensly and Great Yarmouth  Mayor Adrian Thompson

The Coastline Runner, aka Luke Douglas-Home, hailed the support of James Bensly and Great Yarmouth Mayor Adrian Thompson as he set off from Yarmouth on a round-Britain run. - Credit: supplied by James Bensly

A man setting out on a 5,000-mile round-Britain run has hailed Norfolk's "plastic free" sands.

Luke Douglas-Home, aka The Coastline Runner, completed the first stretch of his year-long challenge from Great Yarmouth to Hemsby on Monday. 

The 50-year-old was cheered on by borough mayor Adrian Thompson and county and borough councillor James Bensly who has a keen interest in climate issues.

He said: “Yarmouth’s mayor cheering me on was a real lift." Adding that he was further motivated to hear Mr Thompson felt “energised” by his undertaking.

At the end of the first stretch at Hemsby he had collected only a few items of shoreline plastic waste.

“It was brilliant and jaw-droppingly plastic free, the Norfolk coast from Yarmouth is amazing," he said.

You may also want to watch:

His aim is to collect plastic waste, analyse hotspots, and ensure his mission records and logs carbon emissions while uncovering the most local and effective offsetting initiatives, so that his mission is climate positive.

A Just Giving page has been set up to meet some of the costs of the journey.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub reopens as 'traditional local' after car smash
  2. 2 Man who travelled 272 miles to meet teen convicted of child sex offences
  3. 3 Farewell to the Great Yarmouth Ferris wheel
  1. 4 The farm shop Sunday roast that's hard to beat
  2. 5 Great Yarmouth film makers' premiere for award-winning film
  3. 6 'I thought I had Covid... I was pregnant' - Mum's fundraiser after birth
  4. 7 Weird Norfolk: The ‘cursed’ painting blamed for a Yarmouth fire
  5. 8 Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 'Dangerous and misleading' claim Yarmouth at risk of far right surge
  7. 10 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Yarmouth Fair St George's Park

All you need to know about Yarmouth's first fair in the park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Adam Frisby, In the Style

Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Marine Parade Great Yarmouth beach crowds gathering around unwell seal

Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Hippodrome has not received any funding from the government's culture recovery fund.

Circus reassures visitors as show delayed due to safety inspections

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon