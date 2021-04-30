Appeal for witnesses to e-scooter collision continues

Published: 4:29 PM April 30, 2021

An appeal is ongoing to find more information about the rider of the e-scooter. - Credit: J. Sanders

An appeal for information after a man was struck by an e-scooter is ongoing.

John Sanders was struck by someone riding an e-scooter near New Road, Belton at approximately 12:30am on Saturday, April 17.

Mr Sanders sustained several injuries to his face, including two fractures to his right eye socket.

Mr Sander was left with two pedestrians after the rider left the scene.

As a result of his injuries, Mr Sanders has been unable to work as a supply teacher and hasn't been able to receive his regular source of income.

Norfolk Constabulary said: "We would still appeal for anyone with information about the incident to please come forward and share this with us.

"They can call PC Eleanor Cantillon at Great Yarmouth police station on 101 quoting incident number 102 of 19 April 2021."

Anyone with information call also call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.