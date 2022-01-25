DIY to blame for shocking rise in fly-tipping in Great Yarmouth

A trolley full of rubbish in Cobholm was one of 2,146 cases of fly tipping in Great Yarmouth last year. - Credit: James Weeds

A surge in fly-tipping incidents across the Great Yarmouth area is due to people having more time to carry out DIY in their homes during lockdowns.

Shock figures show there has been for a 40pc rise in fly-tipping across the borough.

According to figures released by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs incidents of fly-tipping across Great Yarmouth borough rose to 2,146 in 2020/21.

That was an increase of 43.93pc compared to 2019/20, when there were 1,491 cases.

In a statement Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the rise is believed to be from people carrying out DIY and clearing properties during lockdowns.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has encouraged residents to use the Love GY app or phoning 01493 742200 to report fly tipping. - Credit: Archant © 2011

The council said: “Great Yarmouth’s Environmental Rangers have one of Norfolk’s best records for successful enforcement on fly-tipping and are always appealing for information and witnesses to help catch and prosecute offenders.

“Fly-tipping is one of the main complaints to our Environmental Ranger team and unfortunately we saw an increase of incidents in 2020/21, with many authorities seeing a similar trend.

"We believe this could have be down to residents having the time to carry out DIY tasks and clear their properties during lockdown.

"However, no matter what the reason, fly-tipping is a disrespectful act which could have had a serious impact on the environment, as well as human and animal life, and those responsible must be held accountable."

A full construction bag full was dumped in the dyke in Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds

A total of 79,726 incidents were recorded across the east of England in 2020/21, almost 20,000 more than the previous 12 months.

Only East Suffolk and Norwich had more incidents of fly-tipping across districts in Norfolk and Suffolk than Great Yarmouth, with 2,252 cases and 4,755 cases respectively.

In December, a Cobholm resident has said he had "just about given up" after seeing numerous waste and debris on his way to his allotment.

Fly-tipped prams, carpet and industrial bags containing household DIY waste were spotted before the environmental rangers cleared the area.

Two prams were dumped down the path from Ladbrooke Road, Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds

Earlier in January, the council reported 250 litres of engine oil had been dumped along with smaller amounts of cooking oil at a communal bin in Louise Close.

Reports of fly-tipping can be made on the Love GY app or by phoning 01493 742200.

Contact the council's Environmental Rangers by telephone on 01493 846478 or email on environmentalrangers@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.