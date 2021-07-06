News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Boy, 14, arrested after climbing onto old department store's roof

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:00 PM July 6, 2021   
Palmers Great Yarmouth

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Monday (July 5) after being spotted on the roof of the old Palmers store in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A teenage boy has been arrested after being found on the roof of the old Palmer's department store in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to the town's Market Place shortly before 1pm on Monday (July 5) following reports a teenage boy was on the roof of the now vacant building.  

Officers attended along with firefighters and the boy climbed down to safety shortly before 2pm.  

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and will be taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.  

It follows similar incidents on Saturday (July 3) when police received multiple reports of youths on the roof at 4.35pm, 8.42pm and 9.40pm.


  

Two boys were seen on Palmers roof on Saturday, July 3.

On a previous occasion, two boys were seen on Palmers roof on Saturday, July 3. - Credit: James Weeds

During the first incident, two boys climbed along the roof of the department store before jumping to the dome of the building.

In between climbing, they were throwing fire crackers down to the street below.

