Help set policing priorities for Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:00 AM April 18, 2022
Burglars can expect Great Yarmouth Police to come knocking

Police raid a house in a crime clampdown - Credit: Denise Bradley

People in Great Yarmouth have a chance to shape policing priorities in the town at a meeting next month.

On May 12 at 7pm a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting meeting for the Great Yarmouth area is taking place.

It covers the north and south of the town and the Caister and rural Flegg police patches.

Last month it was revealed that in the north and south Yarmouth police patches there was an average of three violent or sex offences a day, based on a three year average.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Join us to have your say about local issues/concerns. The panel, volunteers from the local community, will discuss issues raised and decide priorities for all partners to act upon over the next three months."

The priorities will then be posted on Great Yarmouth Police's social media accounts and Norfolk Constabulary's website.

The borough saw 5,717 violent and sex offences last year, up 14pc on 2020 and 2,244 more than the average since 2017 with police saying domestic violence played a part in the rise.

To get involved in May 12's meeting email GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

