Police called to 'altercation' between pupils at Norfolk school

Police were called to reports of an altercation between pupils at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Flegg High Ormiston Academy

Police were called to what they described as an 'altercation' between two pupils at a Norfolk high school.

The incident happened on Tuesday (May 17) and also saw an ambulance crew head to the academy, part of the Ormiston Academies Trust, in Somerton Road, Martham, near Great Yarmouth.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Officers were called to Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham at 11.30am on Tuesday May 17 after receiving a report of an altercation between two pupils.

"Nobody was arrested.

"Officers are investigating the incident and their inquiries continue.”

Video footage of the incident shared with this newspaper shows the alteration that drew the emergency response as other students crowded round, some shouting encouragement.

In the aftermath the ambulance service was called and it is understood they alerted the police.

A statement from the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an address in Somerton Road on Tuesday shortly after 11.20am.

"One crew attended and treated a teenager at the scene before transporting him to the James Paget University Hospital for further assessment and care."

The teenager is not thought to have sustained any injuries.

A spokesperson for the academy said: “Our academy does not accept or condone violence of any sort, and our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.

"Any behaviour that falls short of these high standards is treated extremely seriously, with appropriate sanctions being implemented where necessary.

“An incident took place between two students which was completely against the high standards and expectations of the academy.

"Police attended the school site, but no further action was taken at that point.

"We are undertaking a full investigation in order to understand what took place and ensure the correct next steps are taken.

"At the heart of our ethos is fostering an environment where students are happy, safe and successful, and we will do everything we can to maintain that.”

The grandmother of one of the students who witnessed the incident said: "I should imagine it was very upsetting for some of the students there."



