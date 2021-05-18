Norfolk high school appoints new principal after 'difficult year'

Published: 2:56 PM May 18, 2021

Jane Bennett is joining Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham as its new principal from September 2021. - Credit: OAT

A Norfolk high school has appointed a new headteacher as its outgoing principal heads to another academy within the same trust.

Flegg High Ormiston Academy, in Martham, will start the Autumn term in September with Jane Bennett at the helm.

Mrs Bennett joins the school from Ormiston Rivers Academy, in Essex, where she has served as vice principal since 2015, replacing Kate Williams who heads across the border to Suffolk after three years leading Flegg.

A languages teacher with significant senior leadership experience, Mrs Bennett also worked as a senior assistant headteacher at The Hertfordshire and Essex High School.

A statement said she was instrumental in setting up and leading one of the first 100 National Teaching Schools and is excited to bring her wealth of experience and insight to the role at Flegg High.

Kate Williams, is moving on to join Ormiston Denes Academy, in Lowestoft, as principal at the end of the summer term.

Mrs Bennett said: “I am delighted to be joining the fantastic team at Flegg High and look forward to working closely with the whole community.

“Thanks in part to my experience with another school in the OAT family, I entirely understand the vision and values we all share and am determined to continue the brilliant work done by Kate Williams in leading the school.

“It has undeniably been a difficult year for everyone in education, but I think we can all look towards the future with real optimism, and I’m excited to get underway.”

Nick Hudson, CEO for Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “Jane has a fantastic track record of success, and I am confident she will be able to use this experience and enthusiasm to continue Flegg High’s positive upwards trajectory.”

“I would like to thank Kate for her superb work as head of Flegg High, and look forward to seeing the positive changes I am sure she will make when she begins work with Ormiston Denes.”



