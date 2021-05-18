Norfolk high school appoints new principal after 'difficult year'
- Credit: OAT
A Norfolk high school has appointed a new headteacher as its outgoing principal heads to another academy within the same trust.
Flegg High Ormiston Academy, in Martham, will start the Autumn term in September with Jane Bennett at the helm.
Mrs Bennett joins the school from Ormiston Rivers Academy, in Essex, where she has served as vice principal since 2015, replacing Kate Williams who heads across the border to Suffolk after three years leading Flegg.
A languages teacher with significant senior leadership experience, Mrs Bennett also worked as a senior assistant headteacher at The Hertfordshire and Essex High School.
A statement said she was instrumental in setting up and leading one of the first 100 National Teaching Schools and is excited to bring her wealth of experience and insight to the role at Flegg High.
Kate Williams, is moving on to join Ormiston Denes Academy, in Lowestoft, as principal at the end of the summer term.
You may also want to watch:
Mrs Bennett said: “I am delighted to be joining the fantastic team at Flegg High and look forward to working closely with the whole community.
“Thanks in part to my experience with another school in the OAT family, I entirely understand the vision and values we all share and am determined to continue the brilliant work done by Kate Williams in leading the school.
Most Read
- 1 Walk-in vaccine clinic as surplus stock becomes available
- 2 'Subtly creepy' man, 70, posed as teen to chat to 12-year-old girls
- 3 People gather in the street for funeral of "local legend"
- 4 Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk
- 5 Riverside road closed after sinkhole opens up
- 6 Eyes down for bingo and bubbly as players toast their return
- 7 'Check your outbuildings' - Concern grows for missing 26-year-old
- 8 Mercedes badge or shooting star? Confusion over town's new light display
- 9 Missing man found safe and well in woodland near his home
- 10 Norfolk high school appoints new principal after 'difficult year'
“It has undeniably been a difficult year for everyone in education, but I think we can all look towards the future with real optimism, and I’m excited to get underway.”
Nick Hudson, CEO for Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “Jane has a fantastic track record of success, and I am confident she will be able to use this experience and enthusiasm to continue Flegg High’s positive upwards trajectory.”
“I would like to thank Kate for her superb work as head of Flegg High, and look forward to seeing the positive changes I am sure she will make when she begins work with Ormiston Denes.”