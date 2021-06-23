News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Aerial shots show Great Yarmouth developments' progress

James Weeds

Published: 1:32 PM June 23, 2021
Preparations for new bridge on River Yare.

The £121m project is expected to be open for traffic in 2023. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

New aerial photos show that progress is being made on three major developments in Great Yarmouth.

The photos, captured by drone photographer Matthew Collins for his Arielshotsuk Instagram page, show steady progress on the Market Place's £4.6m revamp, the preparations to begin the third river crossing and signs of disrepair in St George's Park.

Market Place

Great Yarmouth Market Place building site as seen from the air.

The Market Place will see it's new wooden frame - the glulam structure - arrive in early July. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The Market Place's £4.6m redevelopment is well under way, with much of the foundations of the new indoor market clearly visible from the sky.

The site is expected to receive its glulam structure - the wooden frame - in early July.

Third River Crossing

Preparations for new bridge on River Yare.

The £121m project is expected to be open for traffic in 2023. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The new bridge, which will connect the A47 with the port, began construction in January.

The new photo shows girders ready to be used for the construction of the bridge, as well as an indication of where the bridge will join the A47 close to Harfrey's Estate.

St George's Park

St George's Park in disrepair

St George's Park has been closed since January and repairs worth over £80k are due to begin soon. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

£80,000 worth of repairs are expected to begin at St George's Park shortly.

The drone shot gives a clear indication of the poor condition the park was in prior to being closed to the public in January.





