News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

Hopton pupils raise thousands to help Ukrainian children

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:31 PM March 8, 2022
Max Leuty is on a week-long mission to pick up litter in Hopton

Max Leuty is on a week-long mission to pick up litter in Hopton - Credit: Kay Leuty

Pupils at a coastal village school have shown their solidarity with Ukrainian youngsters fearing for their lives and futures.

Inspired by their school's ethos of showing kindness and compassion and hearing about the plight of young Ukrainians, youngsters at Hopton Church of England Primary Academy have embarked on a flurry of fundraising activities.

Lily Anne Fuller is reading books to raise funds at Hopton primary school

Lily Anne Fuller is reading books to raise funds at Hopton primary school - Credit: DNEAT

Their determination to help the people of Ukraine has seen them selling dog biscuits and home-made sweets and taking part in readathons and picking up litter to raise donations.

Freddie Edwards selling dog biscuits to raise funds. His brother Dexter also sold them

Freddie Edwards selling dog biscuits to raise funds. His brother Dexter also sold them - Credit: DNEAT

Thanks to their sterling fundraising efforts the school has begun making donations to the British Red Cross, Save the Children and a children’s cancer charity.

Headteacher Kellie Eggleton said: “Inspired by our learning, a number of our pupils decided to take action.

"Three of our pupils raised over £1,000 selling dog biscuits to passers-by on Gorleston Cliffs and another pupil raised a further £250 selling bags of home-made sweets.

Two pupils in Year 2 are completing readathons and litter picks.

"So far, these incredible children have raised close to £2,000.

Sophie Howard has made sweets to sell to help people in Ukraine

Sophie Howard has made sweets to sell to help people in Ukraine - Credit: DNEAT

Most Read

  1. 1 Former nurses' home now 17 flats up for sale for less than £100k
  2. 2 Extra police patrols carried out in resorts
  3. 3 Erosion-hit car park facing 'imminent threat' bids for new entrance
  1. 4 Easter Fair to return after two-year Covid-enforced absence
  2. 5 New temporary enterprise hub to help Great Yarmouth self-employed
  3. 6 Council to change online card payment system
  4. 7 Inquest opens into death of 22-year-old
  5. 8 Norfolk museum named among most unusual in the UK
  6. 9 Parking branded 'already extortionate' ahead of fee increase meeting
  7. 10 Work under way on old Great Yarmouth abandoned shop

"We have been humbled by the kindness shown by our young people at Hopton and their families.

"The consideration and empathy of our pupils demonstrates a maturity which far exceeds their age. These are such exceptionally compassionate things to do.

"We have begun making donations to the British Red Cross, Save the Children and a children’s cancer charity working to support the children who find themselves at the centre of this crisis.

"The children have also begun making a prayer garden in our beautiful grounds for quiet contemplation and personal reflection."

Max Leuty is a six-year-old pupil who has set himself the fundraising challenge of spending the whole week collecting litter in Hopton.

Max Leuty is spending the week litter picking in Hopton to help children in Ukraine

Max Leuty is spending the week litter picking in Hopton to help children in Ukraine - Credit: Kay Leuty

So far he has raised £300 in sponsorship as he goes about making Hopton an even nicer place to live in while raising vital funds at the same time.

His mother Kay Leuty said: "He came home from school and said he would like to do something to help.

"I am proud of him."

Are you fundraising or collecting donations to help the people of Ukraine? Email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Owner Sarah Longley at the bar of the Horse and Groom at Rollesby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roadside pub unveils glamorous new look ahead of reopening

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth - Pleasure BeachThe Botton Bros Pleasure Beach showing one of the older attract

Six things you can't do in Great Yarmouth anymore

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Pageantmaster Bruno Peek.

Royal pageantmaster suffers head injury after being 'hit by bus'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A ship in Yarmouth harbour and the Ask The Mercury logo.

Ask The Mercury: Will Russian ships still be in Yarmouth port?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon