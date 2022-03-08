Hopton pupils raise thousands to help Ukrainian children

Max Leuty is on a week-long mission to pick up litter in Hopton - Credit: Kay Leuty

Pupils at a coastal village school have shown their solidarity with Ukrainian youngsters fearing for their lives and futures.

Inspired by their school's ethos of showing kindness and compassion and hearing about the plight of young Ukrainians, youngsters at Hopton Church of England Primary Academy have embarked on a flurry of fundraising activities.

Their determination to help the people of Ukraine has seen them selling dog biscuits and home-made sweets and taking part in readathons and picking up litter to raise donations.

Thanks to their sterling fundraising efforts the school has begun making donations to the British Red Cross, Save the Children and a children’s cancer charity.

Headteacher Kellie Eggleton said: “Inspired by our learning, a number of our pupils decided to take action.

"Three of our pupils raised over £1,000 selling dog biscuits to passers-by on Gorleston Cliffs and another pupil raised a further £250 selling bags of home-made sweets.

Two pupils in Year 2 are completing readathons and litter picks.

"So far, these incredible children have raised close to £2,000.

"We have been humbled by the kindness shown by our young people at Hopton and their families.

"The consideration and empathy of our pupils demonstrates a maturity which far exceeds their age. These are such exceptionally compassionate things to do.

"We have begun making donations to the British Red Cross, Save the Children and a children’s cancer charity working to support the children who find themselves at the centre of this crisis.

"The children have also begun making a prayer garden in our beautiful grounds for quiet contemplation and personal reflection."

Max Leuty is a six-year-old pupil who has set himself the fundraising challenge of spending the whole week collecting litter in Hopton.

So far he has raised £300 in sponsorship as he goes about making Hopton an even nicer place to live in while raising vital funds at the same time.

His mother Kay Leuty said: "He came home from school and said he would like to do something to help.

"I am proud of him."

