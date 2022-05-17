New mini bus set to transform lives at autism centre

Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson, Sunbeams manager Monica Bates and deputy manager Sue Carr inspect the new mini bus set to give young people denied experiences others take for granted access to the outdoors. - Credit: Sunbeams

A centre for children and young people with autism has welcomed a new mini bus.

Sunbeams in Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth, has hailed the £32,000 grant from the BBC's Children in Need as a huge boost that will open up new opportunities away from its base.

The centre supports children and young people who are diagnosed with autism as well as other related conditions including learning disabilities, anxiety, dyspraxia and ADHD.

Deputy manager Sue Carr said it meant outdoor learning, camping trips, and visits to places like care farms were now within reach, along with activities like fishing which were enjoyable and challenging as well as bringing a sense of achievement and wellbeing.

She said: "The mayor came to Sunbeams to cut the ribbon and unveil our lovely new minibus, complete with striking graphics with Sunbeams' contact details.

"Staff at Sunbeams are very much looking forward to the adventures coming and the freedom and spontaneity that our bus will bring.

"We cannot thank Children In Need enough for their amazing support."







