Great Yarmouth film maker's premiere for award-winning film
Fifty people attended a special premiere for an award-winning film made by two Great Yarmouth film makers on Saturday.
Jordon Thomas Sendal and Kyle Ball presented their movie, Fact or Fiction?: The Norfolk Sea Creature, at Primeyarc Art Gallery in Market Gates to a sold out audience.
The movie is a documentary-style feature highlighting mysterious occurrences on the Norfolk coast.
The event included a screening of the film, a reading from one of the cast members and several movie props in an exhibition.
Mr Sendall, director, said: "The night was fantastic and the turnout was more than we could hope for.
"I'm over the moon with the positive comments from those who attended.
"Thank you to everyone who turned up and I can't wait to share our upcoming project for next year."
Mr Ball, producer, said: "It was a good night.
"I cannot find the words to express my appreciation to everyone who came to the event."
The film won several awards at a film festival in Gloucester.