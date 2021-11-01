Great Yarmouth film maker's premiere for award-winning film

Kyle Ball and Jordon Thomas Sendall, makers of 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature' at the Fortean Film Festival. - Credit: Submitted

Fifty people attended a special premiere for an award-winning film made by two Great Yarmouth film makers on Saturday.

Jordon Thomas Sendal and Kyle Ball presented their movie, Fact or Fiction?: The Norfolk Sea Creature, at Primeyarc Art Gallery in Market Gates to a sold out audience.

The film was premiered at Primeyarc Gallery on Saturday. - Credit: Submitted

The movie is a documentary-style feature highlighting mysterious occurrences on the Norfolk coast.

The event included a screening of the film, a reading from one of the cast members and several movie props in an exhibition.

Fifty people attended the event on Saturday night. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Sendall, director, said: "The night was fantastic and the turnout was more than we could hope for.

"I'm over the moon with the positive comments from those who attended.

"Thank you to everyone who turned up and I can't wait to share our upcoming project for next year."

Producer Kyle Ball (middle) showing some props from the film. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Ball, producer, said: "It was a good night.

"I cannot find the words to express my appreciation to everyone who came to the event."

The film won several awards at a film festival in Gloucester.

The movie has won several awards at a film festival based in Gloucester. - Credit: Submitted

An exhibit showing some props from the film were on display. - Credit: Submitted

Props from the film were on display. - Credit: Submitted

Maps and information from the film were included in the exhibition. - Credit: Submitted



