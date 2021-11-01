News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Great Yarmouth film maker's premiere for award-winning film

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:46 PM November 1, 2021
Kyle Ball and Jordan Thomas Sendall, makers of 'Fact or Fiction?

Kyle Ball and Jordon Thomas Sendall, makers of 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature' at the Fortean Film Festival. - Credit: Submitted

Fifty people attended a special premiere for an award-winning film made by two Great Yarmouth film makers on Saturday.

Jordon Thomas Sendal and Kyle Ball presented their movie, Fact or Fiction?: The Norfolk Sea Creature, at Primeyarc Art Gallery in Market Gates to a sold out audience.

The screening of the movie.

The film was premiered at Primeyarc Gallery on Saturday. - Credit: Submitted

The movie is a documentary-style feature highlighting mysterious occurrences on the Norfolk coast.

The event included a screening of the film, a reading from one of the cast members and several movie props in an exhibition.

Fifty people in the art gallery.

Fifty people attended the event on Saturday night. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Sendall, director, said: "The night was fantastic and the turnout was more than we could hope for.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm over the moon with the positive comments from those who attended.

"Thank you to everyone who turned up and I can't wait to share our upcoming project for next year."

Producer Kyle Ball (middle) showing some props from the film.

Producer Kyle Ball (middle) showing some props from the film. - Credit: Submitted

Most Read

  1. 1 Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
  3. 3 'I thought I had Covid... I was pregnant' - Mum's fundraiser after birth
  1. 4 The farm shop Sunday roast that's hard to beat
  2. 5 New date added as high winds lead to cancellation of fire festival
  3. 6 Lifeboat called as 20 metre yacht adrift on River Yare
  4. 7 Theme parks close rides as 60mph gusts batter coast
  5. 8 Farewell to the Great Yarmouth Ferris wheel
  6. 9 Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000
  7. 10 Investigations continue after attempted rape in park

Mr Ball, producer, said: "It was a good night.

"I cannot find the words to express my appreciation to everyone who came to the event."

The film won several awards at a film festival in Gloucester.

A character on screen at the film premiere.

The movie has won several awards at a film festival based in Gloucester. - Credit: Submitted

An exhibit showing some props from the film were on display.

An exhibit showing some props from the film were on display. - Credit: Submitted

An exhibit showing some props from the film were on display.

Props from the film were on display. - Credit: Submitted

An exhibit showing some props from the film were on display.

Maps and information from the film were included in the exhibition. - Credit: Submitted


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The 'glagoon' has reappeared on Gorleston beach. 

'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Yarmouth Fair St George's Park

All you need to know about Yarmouth's first fair in the park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Adam Frisby, In the Style

Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Marine Parade Great Yarmouth beach crowds gathering around unwell seal

Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon